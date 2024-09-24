Leader launches LPX500 quad-input waveform monitor at IBC 2024

Leader announced the launch of the LPX500, a powerful new quad-input waveform monitor with dual-independent screens for hybrid IP/SDI workflows. The first in a major new family of video analysis and generation instruments, the LPX500 draws on next-generation technology from both the Leader and Phabrix test and measurement brands.

Set to be presented on the Leader Electronics of Europe stand (10.C01) at this year’s IBC Show, which takes place at RAI Amsterdam from 13-16 September, the LPX500 is a next-generation quad 12G-SDI and dual 100GE-IP input waveform monitor.

The LPX500’s key features include:

The simultaneous display of four 4K inputs, 4K and 2K inputs, HDR and SDR inputs or even SDI and IP inputs

Dual 10GE, 25GE and 100GE inputs

Independent, secondary 8-inch touchscreen via USB-C

Support for SD/HD/3G/6G/12G-SDI, 10G/25G/100G IP interfaces with SD/HD/UHD, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE ST 2110-

10/20/20/31/40 with ST 2022-7 and AMWA NMOS

Support for different instrument Layouts within presets for rapid access to multiple tools

Optional software licenses for UHD/4K support, HDR, 25G IP, 100G IP, EUHD (47.95-60p RGB YCbCr 444 formats) and SDI/IP AV Test Signal Generation

Multiple screen layouts, provide a huge canvas of extended screen real estate with new swipe gestures to move smoothly between up to 16 layouts, optimizing your viewing and touch experience on the unit

Advanced SDI Physical Layer Analysis (Eye and Jitter) option

The LPX500 packs a huge amount of functionality into a compact form-factor with short-depth, which makes it ideal for locations with limited rack-space. As well as an in-built 8-inch touchscreen, an independent second compact 8-inch touchscreen is offered via a dedicated USB-C connection. Integrated noVNC means the LPX500 enables fast access to both displays over a remote network, while efficient cooling pathways and superior fan-speed control keep fan noise to a minimum and allow for adjustments to suit ambient temperature requirements in production environments.

Ease of use and access to information are also embedded deeply into the new waveform monitor. Enhanced screen layouts and gestural swipes mean that users can navigate smoothly between configured instrument displays, offering up to 16 simultaneous instruments per display. A new RGB vector display instrument provides a tool to monitor gamut violations, whilst an extensive audio toolset includes 32 channels of audio metering and 5.1/2.0 Loudness measurement as standard.

Martin Mulligan, COO, Leader Electronics of Europe, comments: “The LPX500 is the first jointly developed product from Leader and Phabrix. … With the rapidly evolving technology landscape, reliable and versatile test and measurement solutions have never been more important. By integrating our companies’ industry-leading technologies into a new cutting-edge platform, we are taking a bold step forward in our mission to provide customers with the most innovative, future-proofed test and measurement instruments on the market.

“The new waveform monitor has been designed specifically to help broadcasters and media companies to negotiate these daily challenges and future-proof their operations for the long-term. It’s the first in a new generation of professional broadcast T&M solutions and we look forward to demonstrating it to IBC 2024 visitors.”

