PlayBox Neo advancements in multi-platform broadcast solutions make an impact at IBC 2024

PlayBox Neo celebrated its 25th year anniversary this year at the Amsterdam-based IBC show (International Broadcasting Convention), which took place from 13 – 16 September. The PlayBox Neo stand generated a positive buzz, and was in full swing from day one, as the team commemorated its considerable milestone year, welcoming a steady stream of visitors to see its powerful range of smart media playout solutions.

PlayBox Neo continues to contribute significantly to the industry’s success with trailblazing innovation behind its name, including the well-respected playout and Channel-in-a-Box solution. At IBC this year, broadcasters and media owners got to see the latest Channel-in-a-Box turnkey playout production suite and their cloud-based media solution Cloud2TV, showcasing an impressive comprehensive system in play.

Partners, customers and potential clients benefited from informative demonstrations at the PlayBox Neo stand that highlighted main updates within AirBox Neo-20, Capture Suite, Media Gateway, including SMPTE ST 2110 IP input and output support.

Dynamic stand presentations illustrated how PlayBox Neo’s entire series of graphic branding, playout solutions, and television channel management, integrate into a single affordable solution. People could see at IBC how PlayBox Neo’s suite of products can control ingest, transmission, scheduling through to playout, delivering efficient and scalable workflows from a single desktop.

Exhibiting alongside world-leading global media technology brands and networking with key players, long-standing IBC exhibitor and established leader of broadcast media playout, streaming and channel branding, PlayBox Neo’s early beginnings as forerunners in playout and media content management has earned them an outstanding reputation as a solid steadfast brand. PlayBox Neo has achieved remarkable growth world-wide, responsible for advancing countless media organisations over the decades. Many customers still reaping and applauding the benefits of PlayBox Neo’s tremendous 25 year legacy, include the likes of EutelSat, CME, United Media, Canal+/SPI, Olympusat, RCN, NileSat, IkoMedia/STN, GulfSat, Tata Communications, ThaiCom, TVB and others.

“In a vibrant global market, IBC provides the perfect space to reunite with everyone again face-to-face, allowing us to bring our tech to the people and to connect with potential clients and partners. The majority of visitors to our stand were already familiar with our products, and our discussions were primarily focused on specific solutions that solve various challenges,” noted PlayBox Neo’s CEO Pavlin Rahnev, “Over IBC, we explored interesting collaborative opportunities. We further strengthened relationships with major industry players, including our valued existing partnerships. IBC reveals invaluable insights concerning current and upcoming trends. Some of these themes include streaming innovation, expanded OTT, digital content delivery, ad-tech, and others, which our team resourcefully garners continuously, ensuring we are always kept well informed to support customers in their next stage of evolution. As we look to accomplish another successful 25 years ahead, we maintain focus on our customers’ requirements, and to remain at the forefront of the technological wave, ensuring PlayBox Neo products and services continue to play a pivotal role in defining media businesses for many years to come.”

IBC confirmed its attendance was up 5% from last year with 45,085 visitors from 170 countries gathering last week in its halls. PlayBox Neo’s stand in Hall 7 attracted a diverse influx of visitors from across the globe which included Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, reflecting IBC as a global convention, drawing together global media, entertainment and technology industries.

PlayBox Neo looks forward to returning to IBC in 2025 with full force from 12 – 15 September in Amsterdam, bolstered with further exciting innovation in store, not to be missed. Be sure to engage in person with the exceptional team, dedicated to help solve challenges with real-world solutions.

