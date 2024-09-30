Dome Productions expands its capabilities with Calrec Artemis consoles in its flagship trucks

Canada-based Dome Productions, a premiere provider of production facilities including mobile production units, has integrated Calrec’s Artemis consoles into its flagship Titan and Empire OB trucks. The upgrade reflects Dome’s commitment to delivering unmatched audio experiences across a spectrum of live events for major sports leagues including the NHL, NBA, and MLB as well as government entities, eSports, and news broadcasting. The sale was handled by Calrec’s Canadian Partner, True North A.V.

Roberto da Conceicao Junior, Senior Technical Manager and Titan and Empire’s Project Lead, said, “We chose Calrec because of its reputation as the market-leading audio console provider for North American live events. The Artemis is a brilliant console. Its ease of integration and workflow compatibility with freelance crews and clients were a key factor in our decision. We also like its compact design, flexible routing, customizable control surface, integrated processing, and the way it easily integrates with Calrec’s Hydra2 network, which we’re using in both of the trucks.”

Demonstrating its position as a market leader, Dome was recently awarded the Neumann Project of the Year 2023 Americas, which recognizes the company’s innovation with its broadcast trucks, audio system and control rooms (Titan and Empire include Neumann speakers and Sennheiser microphones). In addition to their accolade, in March of this year, Empire hosted Vancouver Canuck games while Titan stayed in Toronto for Leafs’ and Raptors’ games. Titan is also the official facility for Toronto BlueJays’ home games in Toronto, and Empire hosted the NHL playoff games until the Stanley Cup finals.

The setup of both trucks uses a ST2110 IP core for routing, powered by an Evertz NATX setup. The Artemis core is composed of an Artemis, with Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing, 64 multi-layer faders and Stagebox I/O, connected using Calrec’s Hydra2 network with an Evertz audio gateway for conversion to AoIP. “Hydra2 lets us expand and integrate additional I/O devices that are suitable for both small and large productions. It ensures that we can adapt to customer needs without significant overhaul,” Conceicao added.

Kypros Christodoulides, Calrec Product Specialist at True North, said, “Dome Productions is no stranger to the advanced capabilities of Calrec consoles, which is why the company was keen to install Artemis in its state-of-the-art Titan and Empire OB trucks. Sports broadcasters in North America expect the highest quality productions, they want to know these trucks have powerful audio setups that can excel in fast-paced sports and news environments.”

Dave Letson at Calrec, added, “As a major provider of production facilities, Dome Productions stands as a cornerstone in the broadcasting industry, consistently setting the bar higher with its state-of-the-art mobile production trucks. Calrec is delighted to partner with Dome Productions, a client whose commitment to delivering unmatched audio experiences aligns perfectly with our own ethos of excellence.”