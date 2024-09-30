GB Labs’ NebulaNAS wins IABM BaM Award at IBC 2024

GB Labs, the leader in intelligent, centralized media storage, announced that its NebulaNAS solution earned a prestigious IABM BaM Award in the “Store” category at IBC 2024. NebulaNAS is a cloud-first storage solution that gives users the ability to mount drives as if storage were locally attached, enabling immediate access to files and facilitating real-time collaboration regardless of a user’s location — innovations that allow NebulaNAS to support editorial, effects, and asset management applications irrespective of file size, video format, and bit rate.

“Combining the flexibility and security of cloud storage with the performance of on-prem NAS is a perennial challenge for production and post workflows,” stated judges for the IABM BaM Awards, which recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. “GB Labs’ NebulaNAS can help solve that challenge, especially for teams working in multiple locations and with external partners. With excellent security and resilience, this is a powerful solution, which makes life easier for creatives, wherever they may be.”

Designed by media professionals exclusively for production use cases, NebulaNAS helps organizations drive more revenue through increased workflow agility, massive scalability, and low cost of operation. The solution provides users with cloud flexibility, on-prem-like performance, global access and collaboration, and enterprise-grade security. As a result, editors and artists can see files immediately, access data quickly, and collaborate globally as if they were working at the same location. Producers gain access to detailed analytics and audit reporting. IT managers enjoy peace of mind thanks to robust security and resiliency.

“We are thrilled that the innovation behind NebulaNAS has been recognized with an IABM BaM Award,” said Dominic Harland, CEO and CTO of GB Labs. “NebulaNAS is engineered from the ground up to meet the real-world needs of today’s production teams, and we’re proud of how this uniquely flexible storage solution enables seamless collaboration and high productivity in an increasingly distributed work environment.”

GB Labs will showcase its award-winning NebulaNAS solution at the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York City.