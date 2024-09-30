NBC encourages voting with return of Plan Your Vote

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News and parent NBCUniversal are once again offering the “Plan Your Vote” voting guide to viewers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The network opted to update its on-air promos for the effort, dropping the animated mostly-typographic spots with a drum beat background in favor of a more traditional spot with a voiceover artist and live-action imagery.

The spot also includes several shots of prominent NBC News anchors slapping on “Vote!” stickers.

There are also a few clever lines: “It’s as American as apple pie. As stars and stripes and spacious skies” and “Voter up!” It also points out that voting is as “American as you” and, while those anchors are donning the stickers, viewers are encouraged to “step into the box and make it stick.”