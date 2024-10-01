Nxtedition takes two awards home from IBC 2024 for Nxtedition

Nxtedition is proud to announce its success at IBC 2024, having been recognised with two industry awards. The company received the IABM BaM Award in the Create category and was also named a TVBEurope Best of Show winner for its XR/Mixed Reality Studio Gallery Control. These accolades highlight Nxtedition’s ongoing commitment to innovation and evolution in the broadcast industry.

The IABM BaM Award, known as a BaMMY, celebrates innovation and creative solutions in media technology. Nxtedition’s achievement in the Create category was praised by the IABM judges, who remarked:

“The word ‘groundbreaking’ appears in a lot of submissions for awards, but this truly is a groundbreaking product”

“For many years people have tried to reduce a control room to the size of a piece of paper. Is this the product that finally does it?”

“This is a really astonishing piece of kit, which I think is an outstanding and radical development.”

Nxtedition also received the TVBEurope Best of Show award for its XR/Mixed Reality Studio Gallery Control. These awards recognise outstanding products and solutions that were exhibited at IBC 2024. They are judged by an independent panel of experts, including industry professionals and TVBEurope editorial staff, based on criteria such as innovation, performance, and cost-effectiveness. Nxtedition’s recognition in this category reflects its dedication to delivering advanced broadcast solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Nxtedition played a key role in developing the XR/MR Studio Gallery Control as part of the IBC Accelerator project, “Evolution of the Control Room – Leveraging XR, Voice, AI & HTML-Based Graphics Solutions.” This project was a collaboration with Al Jazeera, BBC, ITN, Transmixer, Cuez, Loopic, SPX Graphics and many more. The accelerator perfectly aligned with Nxtedition’s consolidated approach, showcasing how emerging technologies can reshape broadcast control. During the presentation, Adam Leah, Creative Director at Nxtedition demonstrated the system live, remotely controlling a studio in Sweden using just a Meta Quest 3 and an iPad, which was met with great enthusiasm and praise.

IBC 2024 was a resounding success for the company, marked not only by these award wins but also by a record number of visitors to the stand. Roger Persson of Nxtedition commented, “IBC 2024 allowed us to showcase how our single, unified platform can genuinely change the way newsrooms work. The level of interest we received confirms that the industry is looking for more integrated, efficient solutions like ours.”