Studio Technologies integrates into Winnercomm’s new studio and control room

Major League Fishing, the world’s premier tournament-fishing organization with television shows airing on a variety of platforms including the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, and Discovery Channel, recently collaborated with sister company Winnercomm, a renowned production company, to unveil its state-of-the-art in-house studio and control room. The brand-new facility includes a selection of equipment from Studio Technologies, a leading provider of tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets.

Previously leasing a studio and relying on a remote truck as a control room, Major League Fishing and Winnercomm have now established a dedicated studio and control room at Winnercomm’s facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This transition marks a significant milestone, bringing Major League Fishing’s production operations back in-house.

“For the last five years, I’ve had the privilege to be a part of Major League Fishing, a brand that has continually pushed the boundaries of outdoor entertainment,” says David Kearnes, Senior Engineer at Winnercomm. “With the recent consolidation of Major League Fishing’s production department into Winnercomm, we embarked on a journey to elevate our studio capabilities.”

Highlighting the technical aspects of their setup, Kearnes expressed satisfaction with Studio Technologies’ Dante solutions. “I have had a lot of great experiences with Studio Technologies gear in the past so when it came time to equip our studio and control room, Studio Technologies was at the top of my list,” adds Kearnes. “Studio Technologies digital audio solutions, particularly those with Dante capabilities, offer unparalleled reliability and ease of integration, which is why they were a must have on my equipment list.”

The studio boasts a comprehensive Studio Technologies equipment package including Model 372A beltpacks, Model 203 announcer boxes, various intercom stations including the Model 348, Model 5304 and two Model 5312, and two Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engines.

Kearnes praised the sound quality, emphasizing its clarity and reliability. “Studio Technologies’ products deliver pristine digital audio, free from any interference or distortion,” says Kearnes. “This level of quality is essential for our live broadcasts and over 80 events per year, which all reach audiences across multiple networks and streaming platforms.”

The Studio Technologies Model 372A Intercom Beltpack is a highly compact user-worn device that combines a single channel of talk audio and two channels of comms or program listen. The Model 203 Announcer’s Console, which supports Dante Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE), offers simple deployment and the audio resources needed to directly support a complete professional on-air position. The Model 348 Intercom Station is a tabletop unit that provides eight independent talk and listen channels that’s designed to serve as an audio control center for production and support personnel. The Model 5304 Intercom Station is also a desktop unit that provides four independent talk and listen channels that are compatible with Dante® audio-over-Ethernet networks. The Model 5312 Intercom Station is a rack-mounted unit that is designed to serve as an audio control center for production and support personnel, and the Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine is a high-performance, cost-effective solution for creating party-line (PL) intercom circuits when used with Dante-compatible products.

In addition to Studio Technologies’ audio quality and reliability, Kearnes is also very happy with his interactions with the Studio Technologies’ team. “Studio Technologies’ first-class customer support always ensures a smooth transition and ongoing operation success,” adds Kearnes. “As we continue to innovate and expand our studio capabilities, Studio Technologies will remain our trusted partner. Studio Technologies’ commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering premium content to audiences worldwide.”

Since 1981, Winnercomm has been at the forefront of providing content across all media platforms. Winnercomm has a distinguished track record of delivering top-tier content to a diverse range of clients, earning 16 National Emmy Awards in the process.