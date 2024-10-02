Sky News plans D.C.-based 2024 U.S. election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sky News has announced its coverage plans for the U.S. presidential election.

Chief presenter Mark Austin and world news presenter Yalda Hakim will lead overnight coverage in Sky’s Washington studios shared with sister broadcaster NBC.

U.S. correspondent Mark Stone will also be in the studio to bring viewers results of the election throughout Nov. 5, 2024, and into Nov. 6, 2024.

Correspondents James Matthews and Martha Kelner will be reporting on the ground in the candidates’ home states of Florida and California as the results come in.

Viewers will be in safe hands as between them, Stone, Matthews and Kelner have over a decade’s worth of experience reporting on America, covering every major story from the White House lawn to local key state battlegrounds across the country.

As results come in, Anna Botting and Gillian Joseph will join Austin, Stone and Hakim for additional analysis.

Sky News will also have access to the most comprehensive exit poll and vote-counting results from every state, county and demographic via NBC News.

The 2024 election marks the second presidential election since Comcast bought Sky News in 2018. Since then, the two companies have been increasing their collaboration efforts, including a simulcast of “Sky News Today” on NBC News Now, the network’s 24-hour FAST streamer, and carrying Sky News’ feed during breaking news.

Much of the coverage of the 2020 election was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so 2024 will see a more significant on-the-ground presence by Sky in NBC’s Washington, D.C. studios.

NBC operates multiple studios from its Capitol Hill facility, including Studio N1 on the ground floor and Studios N4 and N5, each of which have full sets installed. There’s also a newsroom flash cam position and multiple insert-style studios. It’s not immediately clear which space Sky will be using on election night.