Jericka Duncan to anchor both editions of ‘CBS Weekend News’

CBS News has named Jericka Duncan as the anchor of both editions of the “CBS Weekend News.”

Duncan, who had been anchoring Sunday evening editions of the newscast from New York City since 2021, replaces Adriana Diaz on Saturday nights.

Diaz was recently named co-anchor of “CBS Mornings Plus,” a third hour of the network’s morning show that airs on a handful of CBS-owned stations in select major markets. She anchors alongside Tony Dokupil.

“Weekend News” debuted in 2016. While it is essentially the weekend edition of the “CBS Evening News,” it has been branded separately since then. At the same time the new name was announced, CBS also switched its overnight news broadcast to use the name “CBS Overnight News.” It has since been rebranded as “CBS News Roundup.” Prior to that, it was known as “CBS News Up to the Minute.”

Diaz previously anchored her editions of “Weekend” from the newsroom of WBBM in Chicago, where she was based.

“CBS Weekend News” is often delayed, abbreviated or pre-empted due to sports or other weekend programming at the network level. This can sometimes vary from market to market.

Having Duncan appear on both editions is a departure from ABC and NBC, who still have separate anchors for Saturday and Sunday editions of their respective evening newscasts, “NBC Nightly News” and “ABC World News Tonight.”

On ABC, Whit Johnson typically anchors Saturdays, with Lindsey Davis appearing Sundays. NBC features José Díaz-Balart on Saturday and Hallie Jackson on Sunday.

Below is the full text of the memo announcing the change from Adrienne Roark, president of newsgathering and editorial for CBS News and Stations:

Hi all, We’re thrilled to announce that beginning this weekend, Jericka Duncan will become the anchor of both the Saturday and Sunday editions of the CBS WEEKEND NEWS. Jericka’s reporting, both from the anchor desk and on the scene of nearly every major story over the past decade, has elevated our coverage across platforms, like the WEEKEND NEWS, 48 HOURS, CBS MORNINGS, CBS EVENING NEWS, BET and more. From her interview with an Ohio woman charged with a felony after a miscarriage, to her moving report on a 5-year-old boy from Gaza receiving medical care in the U.S., to her viral conversation with NBA star Steph Curry on embracing difference, Jericka’s stories reveal and illuminate the humanity behind some of the most pressing issues facing our nation. Her reporting on race and culture challenges our audience to reflect on who we are and who we want to be. This week, her voter panel in Michigan was just the latest example of her strong ability to unveil the issues that matter most to Americans. She is often one of the first reporters on the scene when news breaks. Last month, Jericka was in Georgia to speak with Apalachee High School students following the school shooting there. We will never forget her emotional interviews with the friends and survivors of the Buffalo, N.Y., shooting in 2022. Reporting those stories is never easy, but in every situation, Jericka forges real connections with the people and communities she covers – in moments of tragedy and triumph – allowing them the space to share their experiences authentically. Jericka’s in-depth coverage of legal cases for Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein has shaped our understanding of some of the most revelatory trials of our time. Most recently, she reported live from the courthouse in New York where Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted. She has a proven track record of covering hard-hitting stories like these. While she will helm the anchor desk on the weekends from New York, Jericka will continue to report across the Network. Please join us in congratulating her. I would also like to thank Craig Wilson and the WEEKEND NEWS team for their work in supporting Jericka and her coverage and staying on top of this nonstop news cycle every single weekend. Thank you, Adrienne