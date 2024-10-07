NBCU, Group Black launch ‘ExcellencE!’ collections on Peacock

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal has launched a new content collection on Peacock focused on a diverse, inclusive programming.

Known as ExcellencE!, with the capital E and exclamation point a cobranding effort with NBCU’s entertainment brand E!, the offering will give Peacock subscribers a destination to view thousands of hours of programs such as “Bel-Air,” “Martin” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Additional content will be added in 2025.

This launch is part of an expanded partnership between NBCUniversal and Group Black, which originated from Peacock’s Black Excellence 365 program in 2023.

Over 30 brands joined to support Black-led and diverse content all year round.

“NBCUniversal’s deep library of inclusive programming is the perfect launching pad for the new ExcellencE! collection on Peacock. Together with Group Black, we are bringing thousands of hours of diverse-led content to a curated destination, enabling our audiences to better explore cultural conversations through storytelling,” said Val Boreland, executive vice president, content acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in an Oct. 7, 2024, statement.

“ExcellencE! on Peacock will champion authentic voices and stories that reflect audiences’ experiences everywhere,” said Cavel Khan, chief growth officer of Group Black. “This collection embodies what ‘ExcellencE!’ stands for — a platform where multicultural perspectives can thrive.”

