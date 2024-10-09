Longtime CNN exec Ken Jautz, who headed design, lighting and graphics teams, exits

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A longtime executive for CNN was responsibility for aspects such as the network’s graphics, design and lighting design, is departing the network after 36 years.

Ken Jautz has held a variety of roles within the network, including as interim co-CEO after Jeff Zucker was fired in 2022 over violations of workplace relationship disclosure rules.

He’s also helped lead the network’s affiliate service Newsource, as well as serving as a vice president of operations and executive vice president of HLN. He was also a senior vice president of CNN programming.

In addition to this work, he’s also helped run operations in Germany and the U.K. for the network, as well as working on the now-defunct CNNfn financial news brand.

His long tenure means he was also part of the behind-the-scenes crew who helped bring viewers CNN’s iconic overage of the First Gulf War live.

Jautz also helped head up the team that coordinated the network’s move out of Atlanta’s CNN Center to Turner Broadcast’s Techwood campus and the network’s exit from Time warner Center to Hudson Yards in New York.

With his departure, the network will turn over its operations group and Newsource management to David Leavy. Responsibility for graphics, design and lighting will move under Eric Sherling’s programming group.

There was no immediate word on the reason for Jautz’s departure or if it is considered a retirement. He is expect to leave the network toward the end of 2024.

