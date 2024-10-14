Rakuten TV offering two seasonal FAST channels in Europe

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rakuten TV will add two seasonal FAST channels in select European markets.

100% Christmas and Halloween will include more than 100 hours of content, these channels will be dedicated to providing non-stop free entertainment during two of the most anticipated times of the year, from blockbusters to movie classics.

For horror movie lovers, Rakuten TV presents its special Halloween channel, available from Oct. 14, 2024, to Nov. 4, 2024, in the U.K., Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

The Halloween channel will be available on LG Channels, Xiaomi, Vidaa and the Rakuten TV app, ensuring that users can enjoy the ultimate scary experience at any time and from any device.

Starting Oct. 16, 2024, Rakuten TV will fill homes with the Christmas spirit thanks to its 100% Christmas channel, available until Jan. 8, 2025 in the U.K. and Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. With continuous programming 24 hours a day, viewers will be able to enjoy films and specials that capture the essence of Christmas. Titles, ideal for the whole family, include comedies, romances and dramas.

The 100% Christmas channel will be available on the Rakuten TV app and on platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Xiaomi and Vidaa.