Noticias Telemundo Ahora comes to Samsung TV Plus

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Noticias Telemundo, the news division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, has launched its free 24-hour news streamer Noticias Telemundo Ahora on Samsung TV Plus, expanding its distribution on leading FAST platforms which include Xumo Play, Google TV, Fire TV, TCL, Roku, Local Now and Freevee.

Telemundo, a Spanish-language broadcaster, expanded its programming with the launch of Noticias Telemundo Ahora earlier this year.

“Ahora,” which translates to “Now,” uses branding closely aligned with its sister streamer, NBC News Now.

Anchored from Telemundo Center in Miami, Florida, Noticias Telemundo Ahora offers breaking news, interviews with top newsmakers and in-depth reports on topics underreported in English-language media. The channel features Noticias Telemundo anchors Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizaga, Damià Bonmatí, Claudia de la Fuente, Octavio Pulido, Nicole Suarez, Johana Suarez and Vanessa Hauc.

“Noticias Telemundo is deeply committed to providing Latinos with high-quality, rigorously reported news and information,” said Gemma Garcia, executive vice president of news at Telemundo,” in a statement. “Latinos over index on consuming news across various platforms and we want to meet our viewers on whichever platform they prefer.”

The additional FAST distribution of Noticias Telemundo Ahour comes as the network strengthens its position as a preferred news source for Latinos.

On linear, the flagship Noticias Telemundo newscast is the only major broadcast network with year-over-year growth for 2024 to-date among all viewers, according to Nielsen data. On social media platforms, Noticias Telemundo is the most viewed Spanish-language broadcast news account on YouTube, the most followed Spanish-language news account on TikTok and the most followed broadcast news account in Spanish on Instagram.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora adds to Telemundo’s FAST channel lineup which includes Telemundo Romance, Telemundo Acción and Telemundo Al Día.

Advertisement

In the third quarter of 2024, Telemundo FAST channels recorded their highest quarter ever in hours watched, averaging 3 million monthly hours watched, an 18 $ increase over Q2. The last two months have been the most streamed months ever.

Since its launch in May, Noticias Telemundo Ahora has featured special coverage of major news events, including the Republican and Democratic conventions, the vice presidential debate, the inauguration of Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum and Hurricane Milton.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora is also available on Peacock, NoticiasTelemundo.com and the Noticias Telemundo app.