‘World News Tonight’ names new EP

ABC News‘ top-rated evening newscast has a new leader.

Chris Dinan, who had been the senior broadcast producer for the program since 2014, has been named executive producer of “ABC World News Tonight.”

He replaces Almin Karamehmedovic, who was elevated to the president of ABC News in August 2024.

Dinan joined ABC News in 2011m, having previously worked on “CBS Evening News” under both Dan Rather and Katie Couric.

With “World News Tonight” regularly beating its two main rivals, ABC was likely smart to stick with an existing member of the team who is familiar already with the broadcast and its various tricks of the trade that have helped it grow over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the entire ABC News division and and the “WNT” studio are slated to move to the new Disney building in Hudson Square sometime in 2025.

“WNT” uses Studio TV3 at ABC News’ world headquarters in New York, space also used by other ABC News productions and special coverage. When the network installed the new set in 2020, debuting in time for Super Tuesday coverage, plans were already under way for the new building.

At the time, the network didn’t specify its future plans for the “WNT” setup at the new building, though there was anticipating that the extensive LED video panels in the new space could eventually be moved to the new building.

