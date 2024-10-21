Chick-Fil-A launching entertainment app with new original series

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fast food chain Chick-Fil-A is boosting its presence in the entertainment sector with the launch of its upcoming Chick-fil-A Play app, which will include an original animated TV show and other “digital playground” content.

The app is expected to launch Nov. 18, 2024, and is being billed as a “family friendly” experience that can be used inside its restaurants, in the drive-thru lane or at home.

“Legends of Evergreen Hills,” an original series building on the restaurant’s existing “Stories of Evergreen Hills” franchise, combines a kid-friendly story with the Chick-fil-A cows and will stream in landscape orientation on a mobile device or casted to a compatible TV.

“Stories” has previously been offered as digital films.

Chick-Fil-A also plans to pack the app with original scripted podcasts, games, jokes and conservation starters plus video-based recipe and craft content and e-books and interactive stories.

Themes in the content include generosity, friendship, problem-solving, creativity and entrepreneurship.

It’s not clear if the company might include some subtle religious or moral themes — given that it has a well-documented history of favoring the Christian belief system (it famously is not open on Sundays) and participating in political and charitable activities that target marginalized groups, though it has eased back on some donations supported anti-LGBT causes.

“Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, in statement. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

Advertisement

Reports earlier in 2024 indicated that Chick-fil-A has explored options with production companies for other programming as well, including possibly a game show.

The new app is part of a continued content strategy that the restaurant company hopes will keep diners connected with its brand as dine-in visits decrease and guests spend less time inside its stores.

By packaging the content as entertainment, it can also reach its younger guests without the normal issues surrounding advertising to kids.