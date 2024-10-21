WNBC hires longtime WCBS staffer as next CSD

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s flagship owned-station in New York has snagged its next creative services director from rival WCBS.

Jennifer Hancox, who has spent just over 12 years at WCBS, according to her LinkedIn profile, as director of multi-platform production and another nine years prior to that as a creative services senior producer, has signed on at WNBC, where she will also work with the teams at NBC network, Telemundo’s WNJU and NBCUniversal Local.

“Jen Hancox is a dynamic leader who has created and led successful promotional campaigns for more than two decades – all in the nation’s largest and most prestigious media market,” said Gina Oliva-Pinto, vice president of creative services and marketing for WNBC and WNJU, in a statement. “She is also a terrific manager who has deftly navigated our industry’s multi-platform evolution with a very human touch. I know that Jen will be an amazing leader for our creative services team and a valued partner for our Telemundo 47 family.”

Prior to joining WCBS, Hancox also worked at WWOR and WNYW in the New York market.

“WNBC has long been one of the most iconic brands in all of television. It is also a trusted platform for millions, delivering breaking news, accurate weather forecasts and local community information around the clock. I am incredibly honored to join the WNBC Creative Services team and cannot wait to get to work,” said Hancox.