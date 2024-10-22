Amaran launches new lights in the Ace Lock system of on-the-go lighting products

Amaran, pioneer of lighting tools for creators, has just announced the launch of the Amaran Ace 25x and 25c, brandnew bicolor and fullcolor compact LED lights that pack double the brightness of similarly sized lights, designed for onthego creators. These brilliantly bright yet compact lights come with the Amaran Ace Lock quickrelease mount, an introduction to Amaran’s allnew ultrafast and secure locking system, which allows creators to snap their light onto a camera or tripod in less than one second, even with one hand. Available in five colorways and as an allinone creator kit, the Amaran Ace 25x and 25c deliver bestinclass brightness — up to 32W of powerful light output — in a format that is ready for any and all kinds of action.

“The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c are designed specifically for onthego creators — travel vloggers, influencers, wedding videographers, product photographers, and so many others who have embraced video to tell stories — who are constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new approaches to content creation. When Amaran relaunched as its own unique brand identity, it was with these creatives in mind,” said Aaron Tsai, Amaran VP of Marketing. “From a brandnew quickrelease mount to capture moments with speed and confidence to having double the battery life and charging speed of competitors to sustain long shoots, the small yet mighty Amaran Ace 25x and 25c are a musthave for any onthego creator.”

The Amaran Ace symbolizes the brand’s expansion and commitment to content creators worldwide who require tools that enable them to shoot in fastpaced environments. Keep reading for feature highlights.

The arrival of the Amaran Ace Lock system

The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c are the brand’s first products to feature the Ace Lock, an entirely new quickrelease mount system that is more efficient and secure. It keeps the light stable while allowing for incredibly fast mounting adjustments attaching onto a camera takes less than one second with the included Amaran Ace Lock to Cold Shoe Adapter, compared to traditional cold shoe mounts of around eight seconds. Whether used oncamera or a tripod, the Amaran Ace can be snapped on in a blink, allowing creatives to save valuable setup time while ensuring they never miss the perfect shot.

Bestinclass brightness

With up to 32W of powerful light output in Boost Mode — double that of other comparable pocketsized oncamera lights — these lights are the brightest in their class. The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c’s optical design can output up to 6,320 lux and 4,440 lux of soft, natural light at 0.5m at 5,600K, respectively, which can easily light up any space while remaining compact and weighing less than a pound.

Express your creativity: Choose from five colors

The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c are available in five colors — charcoal, white, silver, pink, and green — giving creatives a chance to express their creativity without compromising on quality. Personalize your setup with lighting that matches your aesthetic and gear.

Long battery life for uninterrupted shoots

Content creators need to know they can create on the move without having to interrupt their flow to recharge. With a runtime of up to 4 hours 40 minutes in Silent Mode and 70 minutes in Standard Mode — double the battery life compared to competitors — creators can shoot confidently knowing that their content will be welllit throughout the entire shoot. Plus, a fast recharge time of 40 minutes from 090% means that when it is time to reboot, downtime can be kept to a minimum. Less time waiting, more time creating.

Customizable multiaction shortcuts

Spend less time navigating complex interfaces and more time on the creative process with a simplified, colored menu screen and the ability to create custom shortcuts. Recall frequently used settings such as CCT, FX, or Boost Mode with a doubleclick or longpress. Customize workflows to fit any creative project with the shortcut button and the Amaran Ace’s intuitive menu screen so creators can focus on what they do best — creating captivating content.

Advertisement

Your ultimate onthego creator travel kit

The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c also come available in a travelready kit, including all the necessary tools for mobile content creation. With an added Light Control Grid and Mini Tripod, packed in a protective Carrying Case, securely transport gear between locations with the confidence that it’s protected — and that you’re always prepared.

Quick magnetic mounting design

With the Amaran Ace’s magnetic front accessory mount, creators can shape their light in seconds from hard to soft with the Dome Diffuser or Light Control Grid. Its integrated back silicone pad allows the Amaran Ace to be attached to any magnetic surface for easy or last minute mounting. Save time and streamline the content creation workflow.

Power devices in a pinch with reverse charging

For emergency power situations, the Amaran Ace 25x and 25c can be transformed into a portable power solution to power other compact lights, cameras, or even a phone via the USBC PD charging port. This powerful multitool can keep your shoots running without interruptions.

Amaran Ace pricing and availability

The Amaran Ace 25x and 25c are now shipping. Lights, kits, and accessories can be purchased from your local authorized dealer. Customers in the US or Canada can also purchase directly.

Amaran Ace 25x: $69 USD / Kit: $95 USD

Amaran Ace 25c: $99 USD / Kit: $125 USD

Amaran Ace 30º Light Control Grid: $8 USD

Amaran Ace Lock Mini Tripod: $19 USD

Amaran Ace Lock to Cold Shoe Adapter: $10 USD