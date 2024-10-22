Blackmagic Design used on 2024 summer and blockbuster season films

Blackmagic Design announced that its hardware and software, including digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software, and more, were used on a number of this summer’s global blockbuster films.

Some of the summer and blockbuster season films that used DaVinci Resolve Studio for color grading, or other Blackmagic Design products during production and post production, include the following:

“Abigail” graded by Mitch Paulson at Company 3;

“Alien: Romulus” grade by Mitch Paulson at Company 3;

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. (Additional Colorists: Adam Nazarenko, Siggy Ferstl, Bryan Smaller)

“The Bikeriders” graded by Mitch Paulson of Company 3;

“Blink Twice” DIT Laura Camilla Cortez used DaVinci Resolve;

“Challengers” editorial department used DaVinci Resolve for transcoding and exporting media;

“Darkness of Man” graded by Mark Todd Osborne of MTO Color;

“Dead Sea” graded by Mark Todd Osborne of MTO Color;

“The Fall Guy” graded by Dave Hussey of Company 3. DIT Ben Hunt used DaVinci Resolve and a variety of Blackmagic Design converters and routers;

“The First Omen” graded by Stephen Nakamura of Company 3. On set colorist David Bartolovic also used DaVinci Resolve for CDLs and creating dailies and proxies on set;

“Fly Me to the Moon” graded by Stephen Nakamura of Company 3. DIT Ryan Nguyen used various Blackmagic Design routers, converters and DeckLink cards, along with DaVinci Resolve;

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Additional Colorist: Adan Nazarenko;

“Harold and the Purple Crayon” graded by Jill Bogdanowicz of Company 3. DIT Clark Birchmeier used DaVinci Resolve;

“Humane” graded by Walt Biljan of Redlab. Editorial work completed using Intensity Shuttle capture and playback device and DaVinci Resolve for transcoding;

“IF” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Additional Colorists: Andrew Geary, Adam Nazarenko. DIT Lonny Danler used DaVinci Resolve, a Micro Videohub router and DeckLink Mini Monitor;

“In Flames” graded by Scott Hannigan of Rolling Pictures;

“Incoming” graded by Mitch Paulson of Company 3;

“It Ends with Us” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Additional Colorist: Tyler Roth;

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” DIT Jason Bauer used a variety of Blackmagic Design routers, capture cards and converters, as well as MultiView and DaVinci Resolve;

“The Long Game” graded by Mark Todd Osborne of MTO Color;

“Longlegs” graded by Mitch Paulson of Company 3. DIT Vilma Ek used DaVinci Resolve for LUT work and transcoding.

“MaXXXine” DIT Ethan Phillips used DaVinci Resolve and various Blackmagic Design converters;

“National Anthem” graded by Alex Bickel of Color Collective;

“A Quiet Place: Day One” graded by Tom Poole of Company 3. Additional Colorist: Jake White. DIT San Spurgeon used Blackmagic MultiView 4 monitor, Smart Videohub 16×16 router, UltraStudio 3G and UltraStudio HD Mini capture and playback device, and DaVinci Resolve;

“Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Additional Colorist: Adam Nazarenko;

“Someone Like You” was shot by DP Trevor K. Ball using URSA Mini Pro 4.6K digital film camera. Grading completed by colorist Travis Flynn;

“Sting” DIT Ben Hunt used a variety of Blackmagic Design converters and routers, as well as DaVinci Resolve;

“Transformers One” graded by Mitch Paulson of Company 3;

“Treasure” DIT Patrick Lochler used DaVinci Resolve and a variety of Blackmagic Design capture and playback devices;

“Twisters” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Additional Colorists: Parker Jarvis, Adam Nazarenko; and

“Wolfs” graded by Alex Bickel of Color Collective.