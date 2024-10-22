Comercio TV chooses Broadpeak to optimize OTT video delivery and monetization

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that Comercio TV, the OTT financial news channel tailored for Spanish-speaking audiences, is improving monetization and content delivery with solutions from Broadpeak. Leveraging Broadpeak’s SaaS platform, broadpeak.io, for server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and content delivery, Comercio TV is providing exceptional-quality streaming experiences to audiences across the United States and Latin America.

“When launching our groundbreaking business channel, which can also be accessed via OTT streaming, we selected broadpeak.io because of its ease of use and quick setup process,” said Freddy Arias, content director at Comercio TV. “Within just a few days, we were able to integrate Broadpeak’s API-based SaaS platform and quickly get our workflow up and running. This seamless experience proved the reliability and efficiency of Broadpeak’s service, allowing us to focus on delivering high-quality content to our audience.”

Comercio TV, the first U.S.-based Spanish-language financial news network, uses broadpeak.io to gain comprehensive insights into ad playback and subscriber behavior. Broadpeak’s Adaptive Streaming CDN enables video delivery with optimal performance, scalability, and reduced latency — improving the quality of service for Comercio TV viewers.

“Comercio TV partnered with Broadpeak to ensure efficient and profitable video streaming,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “The rapid integration and reliable technical support of broadpeak.io allowed Comercio TV to quickly deploy targeted advertising, enabling better ad playback and subscriber insights. With its flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing model and data-rich analytics, our solution has empowered Comercio TV to scale efficiently while keeping operational costs under control.”