Rakuten TV launches enterprise services

Rakuten TV has launched an enterprise service business line.

The announcement was made by Rakuten TV’s CEO and President Cédric Dufour during the “Global Streamers Talks” session at MIPCOM 2024 in a conversation with industry expert Evan Shapiro and Maxime Carboni, chief business officer at Euronews, one of the first partners joining the enterprise services offering.

Backed by Rakuten TV’s 15 years of in-house technology, content and monetization expertise, Rakuten TV Enterprise Services offer a high-quality, cost-effective solution designed for European content owners and distributors to easily launch and monetize their FAST channels and video centric apps.

With a proven track in managing over 100 localized owned and operated FAST channels across Europe in the top FAST services such as Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA, Xiaomi TV+ (with more to follow soon), Rakuten TV provides unmatched expertise in curating and distributing content that resonates with global audiences. Leveraging this foundation,

Enterprise Services offer a cloud-based solution for an easy launch of FAST channels, including standardized deal terms for swift contract of enterprise services sign-off, seamless onboarding and advanced media asset management and scheduling tools with expert guidance. Platform deliveries are fully managed, ensuring content is live and monetized immediately.

Rakuten TV will leverage its deep technical expertise in building OTT apps featuring multiple monetization models like FAST, AVOD and TVOD for all major operating systems running on Consumer Electronics devices to help content owners who are looking to expand their reach on the top consumer electronics devices that are in use by customers every day.

Rakuten TV Enterprise Services leverages its sister company, Rakuten Advertising, to provide its monetization solution. Rakuten Advertising is one of Europe’s leading marketers of CTV inventory in EMEA, with expert local sales teams, close links to Europe’s leading advertising agencies and seamless integration with the major SSP and DSP platforms.

With a proven track record of working with premium publishers, Enterprise clients will become part of an extensive advertising network, ensuring access to leading fill rates and maximum monetization potential.

Rakuten TV will also double down on its efforts to power TVOD stores for major telco partners with more than 8,000 titles including premium new releases from the Hollywood majors and all European studios including independent ones.

“Rakuten TV Enterprise Services marks a significant step forward for our company, as well as for content creators and platforms aiming to grow their audiences and boost their revenue in an increasingly competitive market,” said Cédric Dufour, CEO and president of Rakuten TV, in a statement. “Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is built on the same proven technology and advertising infrastructure that drives our own success, and we’re excited to share these capabilities with our partners.”

“We have always pioneered the streaming trends because we have the internal agility to pivot our business according to the market and viewers evolution,” continued Dufour. “This is why now we have identified in ‘Rakuten TV Enterprise Services’ the solution that will allow our partners to generate a sustainable growth together with us.”