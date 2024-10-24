YouTube ramps up election features, targets misinformation and AI content

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the U.S. prepares for the 2024 presidential election, YouTube has introduced features designed to provide voters with essential information, combat misinformation and enhance the overall election experience on the platform. These new tools, which include voter registration resources, real-time election results and stricter content monitoring, aim to make the election process more transparent and accessible to YouTube’s millions of users.

One of the key features is the addition of election information on the YouTube homepage. Users searching for terms like “how to vote” or “how to register to vote” will be presented with informational panels that direct them to official resources through Google Search. For those searching for specific candidates, YouTube will display panels that include the candidate’s political affiliation, links to their official channel and further resources for additional research.

Once the polls close on November 5, YouTube will pause all election-related ads. This move is intended to prevent misinformation from spreading during the critical post-election period. YouTube will also link viewers to Google’s real-time election results feature, allowing users to follow the latest updates on federal elections.

To address the growing concerns over the spread of false information, particularly related to AI-generated content, YouTube is implementing new safeguards.

Creators are now required to disclose whether their content has been altered or created using AI. In sensitive cases, such as election-related videos, YouTube will apply a prominent label directly to the video player to provide viewers with important context. This labeling system was used earlier this year in Europe during the European Parliamentary elections, where it was displayed over 40 million times on videos.

YouTube is also taking steps to prevent foreign interference in the election.

Through its collaboration with Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), the platform is monitoring for government-backed hacking and other forms of interference. Channels or content found to be part of coordinated influence operations will be removed.

In addition to these protections, YouTube will feature live streams from authoritative news outlets on election night, offering users real-time coverage in both English and Spanish. These streams are part of YouTube’s broader effort to position itself as a reliable source for election news and information.

Advertisement

The company emphasizes that its policies prohibit content that misleads voters or encourages interference in the electoral process. YouTube says it will continue to remove any content that incites violence or promotes harmful conspiracy theories.