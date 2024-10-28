Political leanings shape TV show preferences among U.S. viewers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Political ideology influences how Americans view some of today’s most popular TV shows, according to a new study conducted by Hub Entertainment Research and the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF).

Findings from the 2024 “Decoding the Default” survey reveal that political leanings—liberal or conservative—affect which entertainment programs audiences find appealing, with a near-even ideological split among viewers.

The survey gathered responses from 1,600 U.S. consumers aged 16 to 74, all of whom have home broadband and watch at least one hour of television weekly. Approximately 30% of respondents identified as conservative, with a close 29% identifying as liberal, while 41% described themselves as moderate.

The study identified shows with broad appeal across the ideological spectrum, including long-running titles like “Friends,” “NCIS,” and the new series “Fallout” on Amazon Prime Video. “Saturday Night Live” also rated highly, though it showed a strong preference among liberal viewers. Programs with strong characters and relatable relationships, such as “Friends,” “NCIS,” “Suits,” and “Fallout,” resonated with audiences regardless of political leaning, according to the study.

However, programs featuring political satire and commentary skewed notably toward liberal viewership.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Saturday Night Live” appealed significantly more to liberal respondents, who appreciated the shows’ satirical commentary on current political events. Conservative viewers, however, were less favorable toward these programs, with some labeling them “too slanted” or “woke.” The urban school-based sitcom “Abbott Elementary” also received more positive ratings from liberal viewers. Other titles like “Game of Thrones,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Bridgerton” displayed a similar, though less pronounced, liberal preference.

Conversely, the study found shows with stronger conservative appeal, particularly “Yellowstone” and “Love Is Blind.” Respondents cited the lead character’s strength and emphasis on family relationships in “Yellowstone” as appealing factors.

Among the 12 shows analyzed, eight displayed a noticeable political skew, though only two—“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Saturday Night Live”—featured overtly political content. The study suggests that political polarization among U.S. viewers is reflected not only in news and public affairs but also in entertainment, even when the content itself is apolitical.

“Although several of the most popular TV series hold equal appeal across the political spectrum, these results suggest many entertainment shows have differential appeal for liberals and conservatives,” said Mark Loughney, Hub Research senior consultant.

“Appealing characters and strong relationships form the foundation for popular series among all viewers. But content creators aiming for wide appeal should also consider whether their programs contain implicit biases against viewers on the political right or left. In addition to considering potential demographic skews, creators should also consider the political values of their target audience.”

The findings are part of Hub’s syndicated “Hub Reports” series, with a free excerpt available on Hub’s website.

The “Decoding the Default” survey was conducted in August 2024, examining factors that influence consumers’ preferred TV viewing sources and how they divide time across video content platforms.