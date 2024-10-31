NDI touts major milestones in 2024, gains momentum heading into 2025

NDI announced key milestones that underscore its growth and momentum heading into 2025. These include the expansion of its global footprint with a new innovation hub in Lisbon, Portugal, and the appointment of industry veteran Don Shaver asbusiness development director. These initiatives reinforce NDI’s commitment to driving innovation in the broadcast and pro AV industries through advanced video and audio connectivity solutions.

New innovation hub in Lisbon

Lisbon now serves as NDI’s global innovation hub alongside our hub in San Antonio, Texas This move reflects the company’s continued focus on international growth, that will drive seamless solutions for content creators worldwide.

Operating in 40 global markets, including North America and Sweden, NDI continues to expand its reach. The Lisbon hub will spearhead efforts to scale operations and foster innovation. With a strong team already in place, NDI expects to see an increase in its local workforce over the next few years to support growing demands. With the addition of roles in software development, customer support, and marketing, the company aims to leverage local talent to enhance its global expansion.

“As NDI enters its next phase of growth, expanding our global footprint is critical,” said Daniel Nergard, president of NDI. “Lisbon’s vibrant tech scene, combined with the team’s resources, marks a major milestone that will strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand for NDI solutions.”

Industry vet joins the team

With over 28 years in the semiconductor industry and 13 years in broadcast and pro AV, Don Shaver brings invaluable expertise to NDI. As former vice president of video product lines at Semtech Corporation, Shaver led a cross-functional team responsible for generating significant revenue growth and expanded its pro AV business under his leadership. As NDI continues its mission toward global expansion, his leadership and industry knowledge will prove invaluable to evolving industry needs.

“NDI’s growth is fueled by a clear vision and relentless focus on innovation,” said Shaver. “As we expand globally, we’re not just increasing our footprint — we’re doing so with intention, ensuring that our cutting-edge solutions meet the evolving needs of the broadcast and pro AV industries. This user-centric approach will continue to power our growth in the coming years.”

Network growth

NDI’s growth in 2024 has been fueled by strategic partnerships and an expanded ecosystem of NDI-enabled products with thousands of NDI nodes currently in circulation. In 2025, NDI projects a 50% increase for new units shipped compared to 2024. Key partnerships contributing to this growth include:

AVer collaboration: NDI is now standard across all AVer pro AV cameras, enabling professional grade functionality to produce top-quality content.

Panasonic expansion: Panasonic is extending NDI support to its 4K Integrated Cameras, simplifying video production workflows across the globe.

Looking ahead to 2025

Building on its 2024 momentum, NDI is set to lead the broadcast and pro AV industries with innovative solutions that redefine video connectivity. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, it is positioned to set new industry standards in 2025 and beyond, with upcoming developments promising to further elevate its leadership in the market.

