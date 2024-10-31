Sony Electronics unveils major updates to Spatial Reality Display with SDK 2.4.0

Sony Electronics has released the software development kit (SDK) version 2.4.0 for its Spatial Reality Displays (SRD), delivering powerful new tools and features designed to elevate the 3D-content creation and display experience. With the addition of multi-display support, viewer log functionality, and extended development platform compatibility, this update empowers content creators to produce even more immersive and high-impact 3D content .

Multi-display support for expansive 3D experiences

SDK version 2.4.0 introduces the ability to combine multiple Spatial Reality Displays for larger and more engaging visual setups. This new functionality opens exciting opportunities across various industries, from museums and exhibitions to digital signage:

Vertical array: Stack up to four displays for life-sized, full-body figures or tall content that brings a lifelike presence to immersive installations.

Horizontal array: Align up to three displays for wide-screen, panoramic 3D content, ideal for large-scale presentations and events.

Grid array: Create a 2×2 grid of four displays, producing the equivalent of a 55-inch screen, perfect for displaying large objects or creating impactful viewing experiences.

Viewer log for performance insights

Another key feature of SDK 2.4.0 is the new viewer log capability. This tool allows content creators to gather quantitative data on viewer engagement, including the number of viewers and viewing duration, providing valuable insights into the performance of 3D content at exhibitions, events, and installations. This data can help optimize content and improve visitor engagement.

Expanded support for leading development platforms

SDK 2.4.0 enhances application development by expanding support for key platforms, including:

Unreal Engine 5.4

Unity Plugin DX12

Extended OpenXR compatibility

These advancements make it easier for developers to integrate the Spatial Reality Display into existing workflows, enabling the creation of highly realistic 3D content with more intuitive, efficient development processes.

Upcoming firmware version 1.30.00 further enhances display performance

Alongside the SDK release, Sony will introduce firmware version 1.30.00 for the ELF-SR2 model at the end of November 2024. This firmware update builds on the display’s capabilities by improving facial recognition performance, making the 3D viewing experience even smoother and more seamless. Additionally, it expands color gamut support with DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 compatibility, allowing for more vibrant and accurate color reproduction. The firmware also introduces side-by-side stereoscopic 3D viewing, which can be activated through the function (Fn) button, further enhancing the depth and realism of 3D content.

Together, SDK 2.4.0 and firmware 1.30.00 mark a significant step forward in Sony’s commitment to delivering the best tools for 3D content creation and immersive display, offering creators more control, flexibility, and impact.

