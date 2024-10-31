Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News‘ “Today” is planning “Wicked Week” starting Nov. 11, 2024, as part of the release of the upcoming first part of the film based on the Broadway musical of the same name. NBCUniversal is behind the film and is the parent of NBC.

Planned guests include Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, who star in the film, along with other surprises, according to the promo.