Charter preparing to launch streaming bundle in 2025 amid cable decline

Charter Communications plans to introduce a streaming bundle for TV Select customers in the first half of 2025, offering ad-supported versions of multiple streaming services at no additional cost, the company announced during its third quarter earnings call.

The package will include streaming services valued at approximately $80 per month, including Max, Disney+, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, ESPN+, AMC+, Discovery+, BET+ and VIX.

The announcement comes as traditional cable providers face significant subscriber losses. According to research firm Leichtman Research Group, the largest television providers lost about 5 million video subscribers in 2023, compared to 4.5 million in 2022.

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey outlined a four-stage implementation plan during the earnings call: securing programmer agreements, launching a direct-to-consumer app, offering optional ad-free upgrades and creating a video portal for subscription management.

“We think we’ll have all that placed in the first half of 2025 and be able to present that to customers as part of our pricing and packaging,” Winfrey said.

The implementation timeline spans approximately 18 months from initial programming agreements to launch, with only a few services currently available.

Cable providers increasingly turn to streaming bundles to retain subscribers.

In 2023, Comcast integrated Peacock Premium into its Xfinity packages, while Cox Communications added streaming services to its broadband offerings.

Winfrey declined to project specific video growth figures but said the bundle could affect customer acquisition and retention for both video and internet services.