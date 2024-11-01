MSNBC anchors chat about democracy in campaign
MSNBC has been airing a series of promos featuring some of its top talent discussing various aspects of what free and fair elections mean to them.
The spots are filmed interview-style in front of video walls with the network’s “Decision 2024” branding. The spots also feature start and end screens using the textured version of the network’s election look.
Below are a few of the variations of the campaign that we’ve spotted:
Rachel Maddow
Symone Sanders-Townsend
Jen Psaki
Alicia Menendez
MSNBC did not return a request for comment on the series, including questions about what its name is or how many hosts took part.
