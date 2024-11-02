PBS announces election coverage plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

PBS News will provide live special coverage of the 2024 presidential and congressional elections on PBS stations and streaming on PBS News’ digital and social platforms on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, beginning at 7 p.m. eastern.

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, coverage will include reporting from “PBS News Hour” Capitol Hill and Trump campaign correspondent Lisa Desjardins; White House and Harris campaign correspondent Laura Barrón-López from the Harris campaign headquarters; national correspondent William Brangham from the Trump campaign headquarters; national correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor John Yang in Pennsylvania; correspondent and PBS News Hour West anchor Stephanie Sy in Arizona; correspondent Miles O’Brien in Georgia; senior correspondent Judy Woodruff; and several PBS station reporters in multiple states across the country.

Analysis will be provided by editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, Republican strategist Kevin Madden, Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir, Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks.

Live stream coverage will extend online to PBS News’ site, and its YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels. Coverage will include a digital preshow beginning at noon on election day, programmed until at least 2 a.m., with pre-produced video and graphics running into the morning, when PBS News will launch a special, morning show stream featuring live reporting by “PBS News Hour” talent. That special will stream live each morning that week beginning on Wednesday, as is warranted by election-related news.

Reporting and fact-checking from The Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact will be featured across PBS News’ digital platforms.

Results for the presidential, House of Representatives, Senate and gubernatorial elections will be announced as they are called by The Associated Press.

