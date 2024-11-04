NBC gives Trump free airtime after Harris’ ‘SNL’ appearance

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC responded to Vice President Kamala Harris‘ appearance on “Saturday Night Live” by giving Donald Trump’s campaign free ad time during two key Sunday sports events.

Harris appeared on “SNL” on Nov. 2, 2024, playing herself during a mirror conversation with Maya Rudolph, who has portrayed the veep and candidate on the show in the past. “SNL” inked a deal with Rudolph to have her continue to appear as Harris when the show returned in the fall of 2024.

Because Harris is an active political candidate, the FCC’s “equal time” rules applied, so the network was obligated to provide Trump with airtime under similar conditions as Harris had.

Those slots ended up being during a NASCAR event and “Sunday Night Football” Nov. 3, 2024.

NBC noted that Harris was on its air for approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds.

During post-race coverage, Trump appeared in a message proclaiming that Harris would cause a “depression” without any evidence to back that claim.

Several outlets cited sources that the NASCAR spot was in a direct response to the equal time issue.

It also picked up another free 60 seconds, repeating the same ad, during post-game NFL coverage, for a total of 120 seconds on NBC. The campaign had previously purchased paid spots during “SNF.”

It’s not clear how the time spots were selected.

Harrs’ appearance on “SNL” sparked outcry from FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, who is seen as a possible chair for the agency under a second Trump term. Carr claimed NBC was attempting to “evade” the equal time rule.

“SNL” had previously avoided having either Trump or Harris on the show to avoid equal time issues. It’s not immediately clear why that changed Nov. 2 or if Trump was also offered the opportunity to appear.