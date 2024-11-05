Cable networks open election night coverage with plenty of cold opens

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Cable networks kicked off their evening coverage — after offering a whole lot of dayside coverage during the day — Nov. 5, 2024.

NewsNation

NewsNation, in its first round covering a presidential election as a 24-hour news network, started its coverage with perhaps one of the most melodramatic cold opens of the night.

Fox

Fox also ran a cold open that was actually divided into two parts — one a more image campaign-style look and the other a more traditional cold open.

Fox continued to use its extended reality technology to showcase results within a virtual Washington, D.C. environment, including recreations of the insides of the Senate and House chambers.

Other information could also be showcased with AR graphics inserted over studio shots, using some of the suspended elements used in past cycles.

MSNBC

MSNBC used an extended open that included both a pre-produced open and collection of video on video floating camera shots showing off the LED-packed Studio 3A.

MSNBC largely stuck with the extended reality look of a faux Washington, D.C., landscape with billboard-like structures to showcase results and other data, though the graphics did get various updates.

CNN

CNN started its coverage earlier and also used a cold open with a variety of its election imagery as well as elements of 3D text inserted to appear as if it was part of a scene.

CNN continued to use a combination of 3D video wall graphics with similar fullscreens to announce projections.