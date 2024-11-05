AR tech freezes on Bill Hemmer shortly into election night coverage
Fox’s augmented reality floating graphics froze up on Bill Hemmer at around 7:35 p.m. eastern.
Hemmer was attempting to use a framed chart comparing presidential vote difference in North Carolina when the entire image on the screen froze.
The network cut to a side view of Hemmer, who, in his position for the AR tech, stands in front of the desk in Studio M.
Hemmer attempted to “clear” the screen but that apparently didn’t work. He then segued into a discussion with the hosts at the desk.
