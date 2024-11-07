Connected TV market dominated by Roku, Samsung and Amazon

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The connected TV (CTV) device market in the United States is now primarily concentrated in the hands of three companies—Roku, Samsung, and Amazon—which together account for 65% of internet households’ primary streaming platforms, according to new data from Parks Associates.

This insight highlights the dominance of a few major players in the expanding streaming ecosystem.

Roku and Amazon top the list of preferred streaming media player brands, while Samsung leads in smart TV sales among U.S. households. Samsung’s presence in the smart TV market elevates it to the second-most-used CTV platform, even though the company does not produce a separate streaming media player.

This pattern underscores Samsung’s reliance on integrating streaming capabilities directly into its hardware to maintain a competitive edge in the streaming market.

Roku and Amazon have also entered the smart TV market, expanding their influence beyond standalone streaming devices.

This strategy reflects a broader shift by tech companies to create unified user interfaces across both smart TVs and streaming media players, enabling users to have a cohesive viewing experience across devices.

Elizabeth Parks, president and CMO of Parks Associates, noted the importance of an integrated interface, stating that consumers value “a cohesive and carefully designed interface within a single operating system” to optimize user experience and brand loyalty.

Advertisement

The data and insights are part of the report titled “Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems,” which Parks Associates will discuss further at its upcoming event, Future of Video.

This event, scheduled for Nov. 19-21 in Marina del Rey, Calif., will bring together leaders in broadband, smart TV, and streaming services to explore industry trends, including new advertising models, subscriber engagement, and the monetization of sports content. Key speakers from companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, LG Electronics, and Tastemade will provide perspectives on these and other relevant topics.