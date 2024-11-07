Vegas station to switch its 7 to single-sponsor format

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Las Vegas station will offer its 7 p.m. newscast with a single sponsor — a move that it says will cut down on breaks and bring more content to viewers.

Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers will become the sole sponsor of Gray Media’s KVVU’s existing 7 p.m. newscast starting Nov. 11,2024.

“We are beyond excited about this partnership and what it will do for our Fox5 viewers,” said Michael J. Korr, the station’s vice president and general manager, in a statement. “Working with Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers to bring news to our local viewers with limited commercials in this landmark television experience is an amazing feat that came to fruition at just the right time.”

The Bernstein firm has a long relationship with KVVU, including being a closed captioning sponsor for a decade.

“An opportunity to partner with Fox5 on a new venture that will bring more news and information to our local residents is something we can get behind,” said Edward M. Bernstein in the same statement. “And we want to support anything beneficial to our community and its members.”

It was not immediately clear if the firm’s name will be included in the newscast open, bug or receive other on-screen references besides traditional breaks that might run.

It was also not clear how the station might handle a situation where the firm becomes the topic of a story in a newscast.

NewscastStudio has reached out to Gray Media for clarification.

John Huck will remain the solo anchor for the broadcast.

The single-sponsor format is, however, expected to allow the station to provide more news and other information to viewers.