Pittsburgh anchor retiring after nearly 40 years with station

Longtime Pittsburgh anchor David Johnson is retiring after four decade career at Cox Media’s WPXI.

Johnson first came to the city in 1985 after spending time working at five other stations.

He and Peggy Finnegan were the city’s longest-running anchor team in the city’s history until 2020, when Finnegan retired.

Johnson, who is assigned to the station’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, will anchor his last broadcasts Dec. 13, 2024.

In a Facebook post announcing his retirement, Johnson noted that the sudden death of his sister over the summer weighted heavily on his decision to step down.

She was 75, and Johnson it 67, and noted his parents didn’t live longer than 75 years either — so he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Pittsburgh is one of the nation’s more competitive news markets, with CBS-owned KDKA and Hearst’s WTAE often close in the ratings.

