Fujifilm enters cinema camera market with GFX Eterna

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fujifilm has announced the development of its first digital cinema camera, the GFX Eterna, set for release in 2025.

The camera, intended to appeal to professional filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts, features a box-style design, roughly comparable to Sony’s FX6, aimed at modular flexibility and ease of use on film sets.

The GFX Eterna will include various connectivity options essential for cinema production, such as HDMI, SDI, Genlock, Ethernet, USB-C, 2-pin LEMO DC Out and a V-lock battery plate. The camera’s form factor and extensive ports suggest compatibility with various industry-standard equipment and workflows, supporting seamless integration into diverse production setups.

With its large-format GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor—approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor—and high-speed X-Processor 5, the GFX Eterna aims to capture detailed, lifelike visuals with high dynamic range and rich color depth. The sensor and processor technology are shared with Fujifilm’s GFX100 II, a mirrorless camera known for its image quality and high autofocus capabilities, which the GFX Eterna may inherit.

While Fujifilm has not confirmed the presence of built-in ND filters, the camera’s design includes a large dial and space that could potentially support a variable electronic ND filter system, a feature popular in professional cinema cameras.

Additionally, the GFX Eterna is expected to support CFexpress Type B cards for recording media, allowing for high-speed data transfer and storage flexibility, critical for managing large-format video files.

The status and menu screens on the GFX Eterna appear to be placed on the non-operator side, with the possibility of an additional screen on the opposite side for flexible operation in varied shooting environments.

Alongside the GFX Eterna, Fujifilm is developing a power zoom GF lens with a 32-90mm focal range and a G-to-PL mount adapter for compatibility with cinema-standard lenses.

Advertisement

Both the camera and these accessories will be showcased at InterBEE 2024, Japan’s largest media and entertainment industry event, from Nov. 13 to 15. Fujifilm’s announcement signals its deeper entry into digital cinema, positioning the GFX Eterna as a competitor in the large-format cinema camera market.