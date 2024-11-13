John Palma joins Lawo as media infrastructure senior sales manager for the U.S. Market

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Lawo is pleased to announce the appointment of John Palma as the newsenior sales manager for media infrastructures in the United States. With over 35 years of experience in strategic sales and business development within the broadcast industry, John brings a wealth of expertise in nurturing long-lasting customer relationships, creating strategic sales plans, and executing projects to completion — from initial concept through to final installation, commissioning, and deployment.

Throughout his career, John has been recognized as a trusted advisor to his clients, consistently supporting their growth by providing tailored, effective solutions that meet their unique needs. His business philosophy is grounded in putting customers first and ensuring they are equipped with technology that elevates their operational success. Prior to joining Lawo, John held notable roles at EVS Broadcast Systems, Grass Valley, Tektronix, and Diversified, where he managed large-scale sales operations across the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S., partnering with key broadcasters such as NBC Universal and the Fox Network Group.

Forrest Sussman, senior vice president, North American sales at Lawo, commented on the appointment, saying, “We are delighted to welcome John to our North American sales team. His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his genuine commitment to his customers’ success, aligns perfectly with Lawo’s dedication to providing outstanding service and support. John’s insight and depth of knowledge will be invaluable as we continue expanding Lawo’s footprint in the U.S.”

John is equally enthusiastic about joining Lawo, a company he considers a leader in innovation and quality within the media technology landscape. “I’m thrilled to be part of an organization that combines cutting-edge technology with a genuine dedication to customer success,” John remarked. “Lawo’s solutions are not only innovative but also designed with the real-world needs of our industry in mind. I look forward to working closely with our clients and helping them achieve new levels of excellence.”