Wohler hires Chris Latzelsberger as their new VP of sales and marketing

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Wohler Technologies, Inc., a global leader in AV Monitoring solutions, has announced the appointment of Chris Latzelsberger to its executive management team as vice president of sales and marketing.

Chris brings over 30 years’ wide-ranging experience from past leadership roles in global sales, marketing and product management within the broadcast, AV and pro audio industries. He has valuable hands-on experience in creating and supporting high level collaborative relationships with the world’s largest broadcasters and global media technology companies. His knowledge and understanding of client needs for Intelligent AV and communication solutions is well aligned with Wohler’s approach to innovate on behalf of customers and help introduce dramatic improvements in productivity.

As part of Wohler’s management team, Chris will be responsible for shaping and managing the strategic direction of the sales division with a proactive focus on driving growth and strengthening global relationships. His notable record of achievement and success in the delivery of large, complex projects will further complement Wohler’s strategic business development.

“We’re delighted to have Chris join us at Wohler! The depth and breadth of his experience in the broadcast and service provider sectors will be invaluable to our customers navigating the shift to IP-based workflows and evolving media delivery landscapes. Further, his comprehensive understanding of technical sales, coupled with strong technical and market application knowledge will help drive the growth of Mavric, our exciting new software-based remote monitoring solution,” said Makarand Karanjkar, Wohler’s CEO.