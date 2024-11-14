Report: Trump officials may meddle in White House briefing room seating, add pro-MAGA outlets

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sources have told Axios that Donald Trump’s new administration may attempt to shake up seating assignments and access to the White House Press Briefing Room.

According to the site’s sources, right-wing, MAGA-supporting media outlets that are currently not credentialed for the room are starting plans to apply for access.

Because of the relatively small number of seats in the room — 49 — any new outlets added would mean another one would get reduced access, though no official announcements have been made.

Traditionally, the prime seats — the front and middle of the room — are assigned to major networks and wire services with the most reach. Other seats are sometimes shared between multiple smaller outlets.

The White House briefing room also includes assignments for outlets from newspapers, radio, digital-only and station groups as well as the traditional broadcast networks.

During the first Trump administration, officials attempted to ban certain outlets critical of Trump from the room, which triggered lawsuits. OAN was also removed from the briefing room after its staffers refused to comply with COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic.

Ultimately, the White House Correspondents’ Association is technically in charge of deciding seating access and assignments, though the White House’s security team handles granting individual reporters access to the building and room, which requires security clearances and other procedures. This means it could potentially block an entire network’s access by denying security passes to all members of the media who apply under that outlet’s name.

It’s not entirely clear how solid the WHCA’s control of the room’s roster is and if it could canceled or essentially ignored by an administration that is known for not playing by the rules.

It’s not uncommon for some outlets to be removed, others added and some seats to be moved around from time to time, especially during transitions.

Live video feeds from the briefing room have been available at no cost to any media outlet, but not having a reporter in the room means that particular journalists can’t pose questions during briefings or conferences. This could, at least in theory, mean that the room could be stocked with MAGA-friendly outlets that could pose a very different sets of questions to Trump officials.

On a broader scale, giving media outlets access to the briefing room has traditionally been seen as a way of protecting the fourth estate as part of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of the press. A key tenet of journalism is that, in addition to reporting the news of the day, reporters play a valuable role in keeping politicians and other officials in check by reporting on topics that some may prefer remain quiet.