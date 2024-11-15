Balancing cost, flexibility and ease of use in broadcast workflow transitions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast workflows are in a state of rapidly shifting models — from cloud-based infrastructure and the use of hyperscalers to hybrid models and fully on-premise networks with physical equipment. There are an array of choices promising cost efficiency, scalability, and improved performance. Within this backdrop, broadcasters must determine the most efficient and workable solutions for their applications.

What we see from our perspective as a technology supplier to the broadcast industry is a focus from our customers on three main issues for an optimal broadcast workflow — cost effectiveness, ease of use, and a robust but flexible environment.

Cost effective

Transitioning from SDI to IP and hybrid workflows not only increases flexibility all around for broadcasters, it’s also a cost-effective option. The clearest example is with remote production. With video over IP, most of the remote crew can work from home which saves the expense of a physical truck, as well as crew travel expenses, and guarantees a reduced environmental impact. Broadcasters can be more selective about which graphic operator, TD or director they’d like to use because it’s not based on physical proximity to the event. So, they can increase creativity for the project while also reducing costs.

Even in the broadcast studio, IP is very flexible. Again, the workflow can be re-arranged with new features or new equipment depending on the project and the crew’s preferences. IP connectivity ensures a future proof system. There’s no need to worry about the right cabling, you just change the format.

We see the trend toward less costly, more compact video switchers continuing. Today’s smaller switcher that incorporates master control automation is a robust offering for broadcasters looking to find the most flexible workflow in a cost-efficient package.

Ease of use

Currently, the industry faces a generational shift. New technical directors can be intimidated by large 3-4 M/E switchers with dedicated panels. They’re much more comfortable with touch panels and web GUIs. This is a big challenge that all vendors to the broadcast market must confront. How do we introduce technology to the younger generation while making sure it’s easy to use, cost effective, and encourages the greatest possible creativity?

Robust and flexible workflow

Within a software-defined infrastructure, the operator is free to use a system however they like. It may be changed the next day to a completely different set up. As an example, the FOR-A FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor is a software-defined IP/SDI gateway that can be used for up/down/cross conversion, color correction, HDR/SDR conversion, 1DLUT and 3DLUT, frame sync, resizing/repositioning, and video and audio processing. These features are software based, and the user can freely configure the set up without adding or changing the hardware option card. This creates a very flexible and cost-effective approach.

Furthermore, we are under development of on-premise software-defined IP platform, which enables flexible configuration of the application itself, i.e. switcher, multi viewer, processing, audio mixer, and so on. This would be a true station-in-a-box approach. Those are all software defined functions and easy to convert to cloud operation as well, which would enable on-premise, cloud, and hybrid operation.

Advertisement

We believe a software-defined workflow will be the key for a flexible and future-proof upgrade path. This type of platform can be configured as the user or application demand. Manufacturer brands can be easily interchanged. And it can be run as a cloud-based platform in the future.

At the moment, hybrid workflows combining SDI to IP, cloud, and on-premise are prevalent, with more latency critical operations performed on premise while GUI intensive work can be done in the cloud. It’s all about what best solves the customer’s pain points. If they’re transitioning from SDI to IP, we can introduce a gateway that eases them into the new workflow. Overall providing the best workflow is about discovering the best way to grow your customers’ abilities with the most effective and future-proof paths possible.

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)