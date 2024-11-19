Sony Electronics introduces free NDI license for select compatible remote cameras

Sony Electronics announced that the NDI capability will now be offered as a standard, free feature for select compatible remote camera systems. This update will be available both for newly sold (as complimentary NDI license) and existing applicable products (through a firmware upgrade).

Eligible models:

Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Auto Framing Camera BRC-AM7

Cinema Line Camera ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K

PTZ Auto Framing Camera SRG-A40, SRG-A12

PTZ 4K Color Video Camera BRC-X400, PTZ HD Color Video Camera SRG-X400, SRG-X120

POV/BOX Camera SRG-XB25, SRG-XP1

Firmware upgrades and NDI support

PTZ Auto Framing Camera BRC-AM7 Scheduled for release December 2024: NDI license will be pre-installed with shipment.

Cinema Line Camera ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K From Ver. 3.0 firmware upgrade scheduled June 2025: NDI license will be included for free upon upgrading.

PTZ Auto Framing Camera SRG-A40, SRG-A12 From Ver. 3.0 firmware upgrade scheduled July 2025: NDI license will be included for free upon upgrading.



Free license provision

PTZ 4K Color Video Camera BRC-X400, PTZ HD Color Video Camera SRG-X400, SRG-X120, POV/BOX Camera SRG-XB25, SRG-XP1 Effective Dec.1, 2024: Both for newly sold and existing applicable products, NDI license is available free of charge from the Sony NDI HX License website.



Complimentary NDI license offer

For models awaiting firmware upgrades (Cinema Line Cameras ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K, and PTZ Auto Framing Cameras SRG-A40, SRG-A12), a free NDI license will be provided from Dec. 1, 2024. This will ensure uninterrupted access to NDI support until the firmware updates are released.

Complimentary license eligibility

Models: ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K, SRG-A40, SRG-A12 Effective Dec.1, 2024: Both for newly sold and existing applicable products, NDI license is available free of charge from Sony NDI HX License website.



With this offering, Sony Electronics continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance user experience and productivity. By offering the NDI capability free of charge across a range of compatible remote camera models, Sony is empowering creators, broadcasters, and businesses to elevate their video production workflows with seamless, high-quality connectivity.