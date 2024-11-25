NBC News Now now available in Mexico, Brazil

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News Now has expanded its international distribution to include Latin America with launches in Mexico and Brazil.

NBC News Now, NBC News’ 24/7 streaming news network, is available through Samsung TV Plus in Latin America and is the first U.S.-based news channel available on the platform. The international expansion will come at no additional fee to consumers and remains ad-supported across all platforms, both domestically and internationally.

The expansion follows NBC News Now’s record performance in Q3 and election week. NBC News Now recorded its most-watched quarter in history in Q3 and largest quarterly primetime audience on record, according to the network.

On election day, NBC News Now delivered its best day on record with over 100 million views, as well as its most-watched week on record. NBC News Now was live for a record 40 straight hours beginning on election morning. Driven by live video from NBC News Now and live results pages, NBCNews.com also delivered its best day ever on Election Day.

NBC says Now is the fastest growing streaming news network in the U.S.

NBC News Now is fully distributed across every free, ad-supported streaming platform in the U.S., as well as on NBCNews.com and the NBC News app. NBC News NOW already has international distribution in Europe in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

NBC News Now launched in 2019 and features more live, original hours daily than any other streaming news network. The programming lineup includes “Morning News Now,” “NBC News Daily,” “Meet the Press Now wth Kristen Welker,” “Hallie Jackson Now,” “Top Story with Tom Llamas” and “Stay Tuned Now with Gadi Schwartz,” in addition to “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and “Dateline NBC.”

Advertisement