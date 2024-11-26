Bending Spoons to acquire Brightcove for $233M

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming technology company Brightcove announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at $233 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Brightcove stockholders will receive $4.45 per share, representing a 90% premium over the company’s 60-day volume weighted average share price as of Nov. 22.

Brightcove, based in Boston, has operated in the streaming technology sector for 20 years, including 12 as a public company. The company provides video hosting and publishing platforms used by businesses and media organizations across more than 60 countries. Its technology enables companies to distribute video content across various devices and platforms, with the company holding two Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards.

Bending Spoons, established in 2013, has built a portfolio of digital technology products, including the note-taking application Evernote, the digital publishing platform Issuu, the event organization platform Meetup, and recently, the file-sharing platform WeTransfer. The company reports its products reach approximately 200 million monthly users globally.

The acquisition marks Bending Spoons’ entry into the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) market. Upon completion of the transaction, Brightcove will become a private company and its stock will be delisted from public exchanges.

“This transaction represents the culmination of a comprehensive strategic review process led by our Board of Directors,” said Diane Hessan, chairman of Brightcove’s Board of Directors.

Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise noted the company’s transition from “the early days of video player technologies to the leading video-powered engagement platform we are today.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Brightcove stockholders and regulatory authorities.

