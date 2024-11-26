Allen Media shutting down The Weather Channel En Español

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Weather Channel is shutting down its Spanish-language feed at the end of 2024.

Known as “The Weather Channel En Español,” the service first launched in 2022 as part of AMG’s OTT and cable channel Local Now.

The network, which is owned by Allen Media Group, acknowledged the decision is a move to save money.

“As part of Allen Media Group’s extensive cost-cutting measures, The Weather Channel en Español will cease operations on Dec. 31, 2024,” the network said in a statement to Deadline.

The Weather Channel, like most other linear cable networks, has seen its viewers decrease steadily over the years as more and more consumers move to streaming. While the network does post video clips online and in its mobile apps, it has opted not to make a significant step into offering a standalone free or subscription-based streaming service based on its flagship channel.

Earlier in November 2024, AMG announced it would shut down its FAST channel Pattrn at the end of the year, which offers climate and science-related content, though the brand will live on via social media and weekend programming on The Weather Channel.

The Weather Channel does offer a Spanish-language version of its website that includes video content. It’s not immediately clear if those offerings will be affected.

Competitor AccuWeather Network also has Spanish-language content available.

