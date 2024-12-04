Univision special focuses on Latino workforce issues

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

On Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at 10 p.m. eastern, 9 a.m. central, TelevisaUnivision and WorkingNation will present a special edition of Univision’s Emmy-winning program, “Aquí y Ahora.” Titled “Overcoming Obstacles,” this one-hour special delves into the challenges faced by the Latino workforce, including healthcare shortages and workers’ rights, while celebrating inspiring stories of resilience and innovation.

This special marks the culmination of the Hispanic Communities: Powering a New American Economy initiative, a collaboration between WorkingNation and TelevisaUnivision. Through uplifting storytelling, the program aims to ignite critical conversations about innovative solutions and collective efforts driving a brighter future for Latino workers and their communities.

Hosted by Ilia Calderón, Tifani Roberts, Angie Sandoval, Carmen Escobosa, and Andrea Sambuccetti, the special features:

Hurricane-hit areas adopting solar energy solutions.

A young woman overcoming healthcare shortages to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Street vendors navigating regulatory challenges while sustaining their livelihoods.

Workers uniting to reclaim their rights and build thriving businesses.

The special airs on Univision broadcast and digital platforms.