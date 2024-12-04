Broadcasters adapt distribution methods for multi-platform delivery

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcasters face mounting pressure to deliver content across an expanding array of platforms while maintaining operational efficiency and controlling costs.

According to Hub Entertainment Research’s “Decoding the Default” study, 46% of viewers now turn first to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, compared to 38% who default to live TV – marking the first time in five years that streaming has surpassed traditional television as the primary viewing choice.

Driven by changing viewer habits and technological advancement, this shift presents broadcasters with opportunities and challenges as they reach audiences across traditional broadcast, streaming platforms, social media and emerging digital channels.

“To stay competitive, broadcasters must be willing to rethink and innovate their distribution strategies, moving beyond outdated, one-size-fits-all approaches,” said Sam Peterson, COO at Bitcentral. “This requires embracing new technologies and workflows that allow for faster, more responsive content delivery.”

Industry data shows streaming consumption surpassing traditional cable viewing, highlighting the urgency for broadcasters to adapt their distribution strategies. This changing landscape has accelerated the adoption of cloud technologies and automated workflows to efficiently manage content delivery across multiple platforms.

The transition toward IP-based delivery marks a shift from traditional satellite distribution methods, offering broadcasters greater flexibility and potential cost savings.

“Content distribution classically relied on satellite delivery to achieve wide-scale coverage. The media competitive landscape has transformed in recent years. Geostationary satellite costs now seem like a big financial burden and inflexible,” said David Edwards, product manager at Net Insight. “To overcome this, modern distribution systems are transitioning to IP delivery which provides the broadcaster with the ability to customize and flex their content provision.”

The emergence of FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels represents one of the most talked about shifts in the distribution landscape in recent years, providing broadcasters with new revenue streams and audience reach. According to Horowitz Research’s “State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: Viewing Behaviors 2024” report, two in three viewers (66%) now use FAST services in a typical month.

Advertisement

“The rise of FAST channels in recent years shows how broadcasters are finding different ways of distributing content and monetizing existing content in new ways. This is a good example of finding most cost effective routes to market than existed previously,” said Craig Wilson, product evangelist for broadcast and media at Avid.

Cloud technology has become fundamental to enabling multi-platform distribution strategies, allowing broadcasters to scale operations and adapt to changing viewer demands.

“Broadcasters must meet changing viewer expectations for watching content where they want, when they want, and how they want. It’s a demand that has driven many content owners to develop their own OTT direct-to-consumer offerings, expand their content monetization strategies through launching offerings like FAST, and diversify their distribution channels,” said Ian McPherson, global strategy leader for media and entertainment at Amazon Web Services.

This technological shift introduces new financial considerations as broadcasters move from traditional capital expenditure models to more variable operational costs.

“Many media companies have traditionally operated in a fixed-cost environment, which provided predictability in their budgeting. However, with the shift to more dynamic, variable-cost models — particularly in cloud-based and multi-platform distribution — this landscape has become more complex,” said Peterson. “This makes it crucial for media companies to have a clear cost structure and plan for scaling their distribution that balances efficiency and financial sustainability.”

The technical complexity of serving multiple platforms creates additional challenges for broadcasters, requiring sophisticated content preparation and delivery systems.

“Each distribution platform has their own specifications for content packages, including media formats, audio placement and metadata. Starting from a single content master, orchestration solutions can create the derivative packages that are needed to meet the distribution specifications,” said Geoff Stedman, chief marketing officer at SDVI.

Live content delivery, particularly for sports and news, presents unique challenges in a multi-platform environment.

“For years that meant almost exclusively satellite delivery. Now with near ubiquitous, high-quality global internet availability broadcasters can revolutionize their distribution solutions to leverage greater flexibility and a radically lower OPEX cost base,” said Edwards.

The industry trajectory points toward an OTT-dominated future, even for traditional broadcasters.

“There is an inevitable transition in broadcasting from traditional linear delivery to OTT-based consumption. Even the most conservative public service broadcasters have a plan of being almost totally OTT-based in delivery within the next 10 years,” said Andy Rayner, CTO at Appear. “Eventually, even what is considered ‘linear’ channels will be realized at the consumer end by the playout of a broadcaster-curated asset playback combined with occasional OTT-delivered live streams.”

Success in this evolving landscape requires broadcasters to maintain close attention to viewer preferences and consumption patterns across platforms.

Advertisement

“Being adaptable to future platforms is key, and which of these platforms are most attractive to audiences cannot be ignored. Delivering to different platforms, potentially with different standards, has to be factored into any future looking plan. As audience behavior changes, playout has to adapt to it, otherwise it risks losing audience share,” said Wilson.

The transformation extends beyond technical infrastructure to impact fundamental business operations and partnerships.

“Partner-based content distribution has become a critical trend, as media companies increasingly rely on third-party platforms to expand their reach and audience. Consolidation creates new opportunities but also requires broadcasters to be constantly on the lookout for emerging trends and innovations,” said Peterson.

The days of single-path content distribution through traditional broadcast infrastructure continue to fade as viewer preferences fragment across platforms.

“Staying ahead means having the flexibility to pivot quickly, adapt to new distribution models and proactively prepare for ‘what’s next’ in the industry,” said Peterson.

While broadcasters have historically controlled both content and delivery mechanisms, today’s reality requires them to serve as content producers, platform operators and distribution partners simultaneously.

This multi-faceted role, combined with rapidly evolving viewer expectations and technology capabilities, suggests that success will increasingly depend on building distribution frameworks that can pivot quickly as market conditions change. Rather than following a single roadmap to digital transformation, broadcasters must now maintain the agility to serve both traditional and emerging platforms while controlling costs and maintaining content quality.