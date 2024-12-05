Ikegami sees accelerating adoption of IP and mixed-format broadcast production throughout 2024

Ikegami reports an accelerating migration to high-efficiency IP and mixed-format UHD/HD content creation throughout 2024. Product developments announced during the year included two new cameras, a slimline OCP, an IP extension unit and two new video monitors.

“2024 has proved one of the most prolific years in Ikegami’s history from the viewpoint of technology innovation,” comments Hiroshi Akiyama, Deputy Managing Director, Sales & Marketing Division of Ikegami Tsushinki. “Never before have we seen such a big expansion of our broadcast media product portfolio. From an ease-of-purchase viewpoint, Ikegami continues to favor the license-key way of letting customers integrate optional new tools as or when required to support higher resolution, high dynamic range, wide color gamut and high frame-rate production, as well as enabling efficient progress from SDI to SDI/IP hybrid or full IP connectivity. Our customers also appreciate the ease with which they can transition between Ikegami cameras thanks to the unified menu structure, especially within the Unicam family, and the compatibility of accessories.”

The Ikegami UHL-X40 is a two-piece box-style UHD camera with the head measuring just 120 x 128 x 112 mm in size and weighing only 1.1 kg. It is designed for applications requiring an inconspicuous camera with uncompromised UHD HDR performance. The head is powered locally, consuming just 23 watts at 12 volts DC, and connects with the compact CCU via up to 10 km of duplex single-mode fiber cable carrying uncompressed sensor data. Included with the camera head to CCU processor fiber link is a 1G Ethernet trunk for external data such as pan/tilt/zoom control. The UHL-X40 incorporates three high quality UHD sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture.

Ikegami’s HDK-X500 HD portable camera system is a new entry-level model within the Unicam XE camera family. It can be configured easily for pedestal-mounted studio operation, tripod-based sports coverage and shoulder-mounted outdoor production. Three latest-generation 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with a global shutter architecture enable the camera to capture natural images even in challenging situations. HDR video can be produced by using the pre-installed HLG optoelectronic transfer function conforming to ITU-R BT.2100.

The OCP-500 operation control panel has a slim panel width while maintaining full control capability. Five OCP-500 units can be accommodated in the same desktop footprint as four OCP-300 camera controllers. Vertical depth is 82 mm. An integral joystick allows simultaneous rotary adjustment of camera pedestal settings and front-to-back control of the iris. Among other control elements are 10 function-specific pushbuttons, assignable pushbuttons and a color LCD display panel. Assignable-control settings and related data can be stored on a USB stick.

Ikegami’s IPX-100 IP extension unit is a compact bridge between conventional broadcast and the wider world of SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure. Compatible with cameras in the Unicam XE and Unicam HD series, it replaces the conventional base station or CCU for dedicated IP applications. An integral signal generator enables system configuration before cameras or other sources are connected. Cameras are connected to and powered by the IPX-100 via SMPTE-hybrid fiber cable with up to 3.5 km cable extension. The IPX-100 can optionally output JPEG-XS IP signal streaming data at selectable rates of 1/6 to 1/32.

Building on the features and performance of its HLM-2460W predecessor, the Ikegami HLM-2460WA 24 inch video monitor reproduces more accurate dynamics of the source images thanks to a 1920 x 1200 native pixel IPS LCD panel with 1,800:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is designed for use in broadcast environments such as edit suites where a computer-friendly WUXGA display resolution is preferred, and for integration into monitor walls.

The HLM-1860WR is a mains or battery powered 1920 x 1080 pixel native HD multiformat monitor with a larger 18.5 inch IPS LCD panel than its HLM-1760WR predecessor, within the same 19-inch rack-width 7 U high housing. The display has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits peak brightness, allowing it to reproduce clear images even in outdoor environments. Among features shared with the HLM-2460WA are user-definable reference marker lines or boxes which can be created easily using a USB mouse, plus eight channels of SDI-embedded audio metering and seamless tally integration.

Sales highlights during 2024 included the delivery of 27 UHK-X700 4K-UHD portable camera systems to a major Iberian public service television network. “Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras were acknowledged by the network’s operational and technical team as offering the highest quality at the most competitive price of the various solutions evaluated,” says Michael Laetzsch, Broadcast & Professional Video Division Manager at Ikegami Europe. “Media organizations around the world recognize the need to ensure future-proof flexibility in terms of production workflow,” adds Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe Product Specialist.

Ten HDK-99 camera systems were chosen by Advanced Digital Media Company, a major supplier of broadcast quality media production systems and services in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Each system comprises an HDK-99 camera head, FA-97A fiber interface, BSX-100H base station, VFL-P700A viewfinder and OCP-300 operation control unit. They form part of ADMC’s transition from SDR to HDR capability.

Adventurer A/V, a Taiwanese broadcast production company based in Taipei City, invested in four latest-generation UHK-X700 production chains from Ikegami. Each system also includes a BSX-100 base station and OCP-300 operation control panel. The cameras are additional to four UHK-X700 camera systems purchased by Adventurer A/V in 2023 following successful evaluation of a demonstration unit. Adventurer A/V has purchased many Ikegami products in recent years including HDS-V10 and HDK-79EXIII cameras.

ASM Global, one of the world’s largest providers of live event resources, chose Ikegami HDK-99 camera chains for use at the 10,225-seat Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. “We have been working very successfully with Ikegami cameras for our productions since the arena opened more than 25 years ago,” comments John Lees, Operations Manager at ASM Global Bakersfield. “The HDK-99 cameras give us the freedom to offer the spectacular realism of HDR when the media industry is fully ready to adopt it. Ikegami’s Quick EZ Focus Assist is particularly useful as it allows the camera operator to make critical focus adjustments when shooting fast-moving sports or stage activity.” “It is gratifying when an existing customer purchases replacement cameras based on the performance of prior models and the support from Ikegami,” adds Alan Keil VP Director of Engineering at Ikegami USA.

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the national public health agency of the United States, upgraded the technical facilities at its Broadcast & Multimedia division to Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras. “This project is part of CDC’s ongoing efforts to refine and modernize its structures, systems and processes,” says Chad Heupel, Chief of the Broadcast & Multimedia Branch at the CDC’s Office of Communications in Atlanta. “We selected Ikegami cameras for their high video quality, operational versatility and robust build. These models fully support our current high-definition mode of production and enable us to advance into latest-generation 4K UHD HDR operation. We needed a camera system that could easily go from studio pedestal to tripod to over-the-shoulder operations, because the CDC does such a wide variety of programs where that flexibility is necessary.”

Prime Vision Studio, Dubai-based specialist in broadcast quality studio and mobile television content creation services, invested in Ikegami UHK-X700 4K studio/EFP cameras for addition to its production fleet. “We are seeing increasing demand for 4K-UHD HDR capability as it ensures that the resultant productions have a long commercial lifetime even if the short-term requirement is for HD SDR transmission,” comments Mansoor Meghani, Managing Director of Prime Vision Studio. “Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras combine operational versatility with high signal quality and are strongly built to withstand the rigors of outdoor operation.”

Korean broadcaster SBS Medianet, based in Seoul, invested in a total of 32 UHK-X700 camera chains during 2024. The cameras were chosen for their high video quality and versatility including the ability to perform efficiently and effectively in live OB conditions. An affiliate of SBS Media Group, SBS Medianet operates seven channels and has played an important role in the development of the Korean entertainment industry.