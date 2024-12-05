Navigating content preservation: Challenges and trends in active archive storage for M&E

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In an industry that generates vast volumes of data, from features and TV series to sports and live broadcasts, the immense amount of content creation underscores the importance of cost-efficient and secure long-term data storage solutions. Active archive storage has emerged as a monetization and efficiency strategy; it balances the need for immediate access to media assets with long-term preservation. Here I’ll share my thoughts on some critical challenges and trends we’re experiencing in content storage.

Active archives differ from traditional backups or offline storage because they keep data readily accessible for repurposing. They could act as temporary “parking areas” for files or long-term storage for cultural assets in media libraries. In industries like sports production and news broadcasting, among others, active archives are essential since they allow organizations to continually get value from their stored content.

Media archiving spans a range of industries, each with its data preservation requirements. However, a few themes apply universally: data longevity, security, and accessibility.

Media preservation has undoubtedly evolved to prioritize efficient monetization and data reusability. The sheer volume of media generated from consumer-level contributions to professional productions has escalated and monetization is nothing like we recognized a few years ago. Advanced metadata management and AI capabilities allow us to search data from its content, giving us easier access to content and driving value from content that was once considered static. This means that organizations can justify their archive investments through a measurable return on assets previously sitting in storage. It’s changing our perception of what content is and isn’t valuable.

Balancing access and cost

One of the most significant challenges in active archive storage is finding the right balance between accessibility and cost. In a perfect world, data would always be available at our fingertips, exactly where we need it, with no latency. Achieving this requires extensive preparation, expertise, and intelligent design across various layers of storage architecture.

While cloud and on-premises or hybrid storage options offer economical solutions, maintaining active archive storage can become expensive if not managed wisely. Many organizations continue to rely on LTO tape storage for long-term storage while keeping frequently accessed files on faster, more expensive, disk-based systems. And the 3-2-1 storage rule — which is keeping three copies of your data on two different storage mediums with one copy offsite — is still good practice. What has changed is the decreasing cost per terabyte, and emerging protocols like NVMe (non-volatile memory express), which offer ultra-low latency and high throughput and offer us a future for faster accessible storage.

Scalable, automated software solutions that adapt to changes and virtualize hardware layers and the different tech that lies in that hardware are also vital. They reduce the burden on companies to manage data, allowing them to spend resources on creative content rather than managing data systems.

Regulations and security

A big mistake that is often made is believing that you can put content in the cloud and that it will be secure. Secure active archive storage requires multiple layers of protection, including securing applications and credentials, and minimizing single points of failure. It’s about going beyond simply storing data securely; it’s about creating secure systems that enable compliant data access across all regions and markets. With growing regulatory demands, such as the NIS2 directive in the EU, media organizations now face stricter standards for storing and managing data.

A key part of secure active archive storage is adopting a “zero-trust” approach, as advocated by the MovieLabs 2030 vision, whereby every access request, whether from inside or outside an organization, is authenticated and authorized. Instead of relying on a single set of credentials or access keys, zero-trust requires continuous verification, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access.

Organizations should prioritize storage solutions with open systems to avoid vendor lock-in. This makes it easier to switch providers and sidestep the high costs and complications of proprietary cloud platforms. It also positions an organization to adopt new technologies as they become available, since you’re not locked into a proprietary system.

Automation and metadata management

Metadata has historically been confined to structured databases, but advances in AI have made it possible to manage unstructured metadata. This enables better interoperability across tools and applications. Open metadata standards further enhance this process, allowing different systems to share information and ensuring content is easy to locate and use.

An exciting development in active archive storage is using AI to improve metadata management and searchability. AI can extract detailed metadata, enabling organizations to “talk” to their content through advanced search features. This makes archived material easier to repurpose. AI-driven automation also supports predictive caching, where content is pre-positioned at the proper storage layers. This can significantly reduce latency and ultimately less power consumption and resources. By analyzing metadata patterns, these tools deliver the right assets to the right people at the right time, saving costs and promoting sustainability.

However, as mentioned earlier, privacy and security remain a concern. AI solutions that operate in secure, private environments (on-prem, for example) ensure that sensitive metadata stays protected. Sandboxed AI systems provide flexibility and data security, enabling organizations to leverage AI’s power without exposing their archives to public language models.

The future of active archive storage

As an industry built on creativity, leveraging advanced automation technologies, intelligent and scalable software not only safeguards media assets but also offers efficiency and sustainability. The future of active archive storage is shaping up to be smarter, faster, and more flexible, and organizations are finding new ways to unlock the value of their archives, transforming storage from an expense into a source of ongoing revenue.

