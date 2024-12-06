Journalist posts photos of what could be a pilot shoot for a new CNN show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Journalist Kira Swisher posted a series of photos that could have been taken during the production of a pilot shoot for a discussion show.

The photos, which were posted publicly to Bluesky (archived here), show Swisher and CNN anchor Audie Cornish in CNN’s Studio 19Y, originally designed as the home of “New Day,” in New York City.

CNN did not respond to NewscastStudio’s request for comment for this story and no details have been confirmed.

Two additional people also appear in the photos, though it was not immediately clear who they were.

“What I was up to this week. There are cowboy hats and fun involved. And people far cooler than me. We’ll see,” Swisher wrote with the photos.

It is also not clear what’s going on in the photo, though perhaps the most likely possibility is that the photos were taken during a test filming of a new show.

It’s common for networks to produce test shows to see how various combinations of talent perform together as well as to serve as a jumping-off point for audience research and fine-tuning segments once the show gets greenlighted.

Meanwhile, the video walls and on-set monitors showcase graphics often featuring oversized typography that reads “Off Script,” which could be a clue for the name the potential show is using, even if just as a working title.

NewscastStudio sources hinted that the photos were taken during a test shoot for a show, possibly to be headlined by Cornish, as a replacement for “The Chris Wallace Show,” which will soon add a vacant timeslot to the weekend schedule.

The furniture used in the “in the round” collection of seating features four different chairs — one green, one red, one blue and one black, and this eclectic color combo also works its way into the on-set graphics, which also feature graphics that appears to be meant to simulate real building materials such as wood.

The studio’s riser, which is outfitted with LED floor tiles, is decked out in a grayish-wood look.

Again, it’s not clear what is going on in the photos and there are a few other possibilities that could explain the photos; namely that “Off Script” is a fictional show within another show and the producers of that show worked with CNN to produce faux segments to edit into the final episode.

It’s also possible it represents a real show being produced for another Warner Bros. Discovery property.

If the picture do represent the early stages of a new show, it’s always possible there will be changed to talent, the name, graphics and studio once it makes it to air.

CNN previously produced what it dubbed a “limited series” featuring “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King and former NBA star Charles Barkley. Known as “King Charles,” the show was also shot in 19Y. It ended in April 2024.

Swisher has recently appeared on “Have I Got News for You,” CNN’s American version of the British news competition show.