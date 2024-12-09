Global streaming subscriptions to exceed 2B by 2029

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Global paid streaming subscriptions are projected to exceed 2 billion by 2029, according to new research by Ampere Analysis.

The report attributes the growth to international expansion by major platforms and measures aimed at reducing password sharing.

The milestone reflects an increase from 1.8 billion subscriptions today but marks a slowdown compared to the rapid doubling of global subscriptions between 2019 and 2024. Platforms are expected to focus on emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific, to sustain growth as more developed regions such as the United States reach saturation. The region is anticipated to play a key role in subscriber growth over the next five years.

Revenue from streaming is forecast to rise significantly, outpacing subscription growth rates. By 2029, global subscription revenue is expected to reach $170 billion annually, while advertising on ad-supported tiers is projected to contribute an additional $22 billion.

Together, these segments are predicted to push total streaming revenue to over $190 billion, making it a dominant force in the global TV economy.

Streaming companies are exploring strategies to enhance profitability. Netflix has introduced an ad-supported tier and stricter account-sharing policies, with similar approaches seen from competitors like Disney+ and Max, which have also focused on bundling content to attract and retain subscribers.

Maria Dunleavey, research manager at Ampere Analysis, emphasized the importance of targeting underpenetrated markets. “India was Netflix’s second-largest subscriber growth market in 2024, and the company has barely scratched the surface there in terms of growth potential,” she said.

