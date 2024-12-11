Oscars headed to Hulu for first time in 2025, if you’re willing to wait

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC will stream the 2025 Oscars telecast on Hulu for the first time next year — though there’s a catch.

The telecast, like many network-level shows, is following the “next day” model of offering premiering on streaming the day following the broadcast.

The ceremony, set for March 2, 2025, will air live on ABC stations as normal, with Hulu users able to watch a taped version of the events starting March 3, 2025.

Many major networks wait 24 hours or more before a first-run show is available on streaming, at least in part due to agreements with local affiliates and cable and satellite providers. These types of deals are designed to give affiliates and pay TV provide an advantage by offering premiering new offerings on the network proper first.

Of course, this requires viewers to either have a paid television subscription, either through a traditional cable or satellite company, or watch on network affiliates’ free over-the-air signals. That, in turn, means that local affiliates to be the exclusive home, at least in terms of regional markets, to these programs for at least their initial run.

The Oscars will also be available live on vMVPDs that carry ABC stations, including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Although video is delivered over the same type of technology as streaming, these providers typically are handled in a similar fashion as cable and satellite providers because they operate via a subscription-based package model.

Despite several years of sinking ratings for major awards shows, the genre has been making somewhat of a comeback and thanks to a combination of buzzworthy TV series and films on both linear and streaming platforms plus a pick up in the theatrical film business thanks to megahits such as “Wicked” and “Moana 2.”

Live events have also continued to be a bright spot in linear TV and streaming platforms are also taking notice of the trend and upping their live sports and specials offerings.

Advertisement

Details on why ABC hasn’t opted to carry the Oscars live on Hulu outside of its live TV offering aren’t immediately clear, though the licensing rights for high-profile telecasts such as the Oscars are often complex and are often locked in in advance. Sensitivity around MVPD and affiliate relations could also be a factor, though neither ABC or the Academy have provided details.

It’s also worth noting that streaming and linear rights can be sold separately.

Keeping the live telecast restricted to linear TV is likely to give ABC stations and paid TV providers a leg up because, like many live events, a good portion of the appeal of watching them comes in viewing them live and being able interact with other viewers on second screens in real time as well as be able to talk with friends and colleagues about the broadcast starting immediately after it ends.

That said, repeating the telecast on Hulu is likely to drive continued engagement with film fans outside of the traditional telecast timeslot.